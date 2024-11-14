Tirohanga School teaching principal Tracey McConachie has a passion for “inclusive learning” which has now led to her being named as this month’s Harcourts Taupō Good Sort.
With a career in education that almost spans 40 years, McConachie worked alongside the Teachers Council panel on “inclusive learning” practises. In her current role at the rural primary school she is able to put those into action.
Tirohanga School is also part of the nationwide EnviroSchool programme that focuses on sustainability and allows students to connect with and explore the environment with the long-term goal of creating a healthy, peaceful and sustainable world - all whilst still learning the usual reading, writing, and maths.
McConachie said her school followed the “universal design of learning” which had a more “hands-on approach” - something she sees a lot of students benefit from.
“Some students just aren’t passionate about the usual curriculum, so there’s no point in putting them through the suffering of writing because the end goal is to see what the child has physically learnt,” she said.