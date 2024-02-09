Kinfields is the new name in town.

The developers of the rapidly growing Hamilton neighbourhood and shopping precinct previously known as Rototuna Village have adopted a new name for the development: Kinfields.

Over the past 15 years, the former dairy farm has been gradually developed into a compact area that will ultimately be home for up to 20,000 residents.

Senior development manager Scott Bicknell, from Veros, worked on renaming the neighbourhood Kinfields with the owners.

Bicknell said given the neighbourhood’s size, masterplan design, and unique destination in sought-after north-east Hamilton, it needed its own identity.

“The name Kinfields embodies the developers’ vision to create an enduring, self-contained community with family values and a strong community spirit at its core,” Bicknell said.

“Neighbourhoods at Kinfields have been designed the way neighbourhoods used to be – with an emphasis on walking, social interaction, and safe streets for all.”

Signage with the new name has been erected over past months, including the retail precinct which is now known as Kinfields Village.

A website kinfields.co.nz includes an interactive map of the entire development which includes Rototuna high schools, a number of childcare providers, and state-of-the-art community facilities such as Te Kete Aronui - Rototuna Library.

“We want residents and business owners at Kinfields to be proud of where they live. It’s a unique community whose development has been meticulously thought through,” Bicknell said.

Kinfields is a development by Kirkdale Investments. Its past community development projects include the residential areas on Kimbrae Drive and Hector Drive as well as Wattle Downs, a former south Auckland dairy farm that’s now home to 8000 people.

