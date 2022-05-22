The next stage of the Rototuna Village just kicked off with construction work including the village square, main street, carparks and walking connections now under way. Image / Supplied

The next stage of the Rototuna Village just kicked off with construction work including the village square, main street, carparks and walking connections now under way. Image / Supplied

Rototuna's beating heart is taking shape quickly as Hamilton City Council gets more work on the community spaces under way, including the village square and cycling and walking connections.

The space was co-designed with the Rototuna community and will be built on North City Road next to Korikori Park and the new Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library.

HCC awarded Schick Civil Construction a $12.7 million contract to start the work that also includes the main street and car parks.

Programme manager Natasha Ryan says she is excited to see the village come to life.

"We have talked about the library and hub creating a focus and a heart for the northeast community. This contract will deliver a key piece of that heart, helping people to move within and around the village no matter whether it is on foot or on wheels."

The council's community committee chair, Mark Bunting, says Schick Construction is a company that has shown a lot of love to Hamilton already so he knows the Rototuna development is in great hands.

"The Rototuna community has been waiting for this facility for a very long time so it's fantastic to see it taking shape."

Construction work on the spaces is expected to take around 14 months and be completed in mid-2023.

Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library is being built by construction firm Livingstone Building since February this year and is expected to be completed in line with the other public spaces in the middle of next year.

A third contract to deliver the skate and play areas for the village is expected to be awarded later this year.