Hamilton's popular places welcome back people after more than a month

Hamilton Zoo has reopened with normal hours seven days a week. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton's favourite places are abuzz as they welcome the community back after more than a month without visitors.

Hamilton City Council facilities, including Hamilton Zoo, Hamilton Gardens, Hamilton City Libraries and Waikato Museum, have reopened after being closed to the public during alert level 3 and alert level 3 step 1.

The council's general manager community, Helen Paki, said although the city's much-loved attractions have been closed to visitors, it was never a matter of shutting the doors and saying goodbye.

The Indian Char Bagh Garden at Hamilton Gardens; some of the themed gardens have reopened where physical distancing is possible. Photo / Hamilton City Council

"There has been an incredible amount of work behind the scenes to keep our gardens, libraries, zoo, and museum ticking – even without visitors," Paki said. "Our teams are over the moon to be seeing the community in person again."

During alert level 3, gardeners kept the world-class Hamilton Gardens lush, green, and maintained ahead of the busy summer season.

"For places like the zoo it's been business as usual, with the team taking care of about 600 animals regardless of alert level – although I hear some of the animals may have noticed how quiet it has been," Paki said.

The customer services team, which returned to the municipal building on Thursday, continued to answer tens of thousands of calls, emails, and Facebook messages from Hamiltonians during the month.

Other teams, working remotely, found creative ways to connect with the community virtually during lockdown.

Waikato Museum shared video "tours" and pictures of the museum's taonga and exhibitions through social media during lockdown. The team has also continued planning future exhibitions, which take between 18 months and two years to arrange.

Meanwhile, the libraries issued more than 20,000 items through click and collect to keep library lovers stocked with books and other items, cherry-picked by the team to suit the customer's taste.

"Once again, our teams have adapted fantastically to keep our city ticking during lockdown and now we'll adapt to alert level 3.2, to keep everyone safe as we reopen. Please be kind, follow the rules and enjoy a day at gardens, the zoo, exploring the museum, or with a pile of books."

Restrictions on retail have also been lifted and outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people can go ahead in the council's public spaces and parks, with the removal of the two-household restriction.

Contact tracing, physical distancing and the use of face coverings are required at all times at council facilities.

The Central Library remains closed for refurbishment but is continuing to operate a click and collect service. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Council offices

• The customer services centre in the municipal building is open from 7.45am to 5pm, five days a week. Alternatively, residents can continue to contact the council by phoning 07 838 6699 or emailing info@hcc.govt.nz.

Community facilities and visitor attractions

• Waikato Museum, Hamilton i-SITE, ArtsPost is open with reduced hours from 10am to 4pm, seven days a week.

• Hamilton City Libraries branches have reopened with reduced hours. Dinsdale, Hillcrest, Glenview and St Andrews Libraries will open Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm and Saturday 10am to 1pm. Chartwell Library will open 10am to 3pm, seven days a week.

• The Central Library remains closed for refurbishment but will continue to operate a click and collect service from 10am to 3pm (by appointment), Monday to Saturday.

• Hamilton Zoo reopened on Friday, November 5 with normal hours from 9.30am to 4.30pm, seven days a week.

• Some of the Hamilton Gardens' themed gardens reopened where physical distancing is possible. The playground, car parks and public toilets are open.

• Hamilton Pools, including Waterworld and Gallagher Aquatic Centre, will remain closed.

• The privately owned Hamilton Gardens cafe will open for contactless collection from 10am to 3pm for coffee, cold drinks, and ice creams.