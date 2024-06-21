Northlanders left in the dark, Australia takes a stricter stance on 501s and Eden Park gets set for a Super Rugby final showdown. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Hamilton City’s tallest building will be transformed into a $100 million, 191-room premium Pullman Hotel, multinational hospitality company Accor has announced.

Accor confirmed work was already under way to retrofit the Mistry Centre at 42-48 Ward St.

The extensive changes will see the building, in Centre Place shopping mall, transformed into two levels of underground parking, three levels of office and retail and 13 levels of hotel.

The facility is set to hold its grand opening in 2026.

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams told the Waikato Herald as Hamilton went “from strength to strength” there was demand for luxury accommodation in the city.

“Hamilton already is a big conference destination and we regularly host significant events.

“[The hotel] will contribute to a high-calibre offering as we continue to grow.”

Wiliams said it would be exciting to see “such an iconic skyline building get a “facelift”.

“It’s well needed and brings such a positive feel to the CBD.”

She said the fact that the hotel was in the CBD was “hugely significant” and would bring economic and social benefits to the city.

A new $100 million, 191-room Pullman Hotel is coming to the Hamilton CBD.

Hamilton and Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwell said the opening date of 2026 was “cause for celebration”.

“We have been advocating for more accommodation in the city for a long time,” Greenwell said.

“A new high-quality hotel will help attract more leisure and business travellers to the city.”

Greenwell said the 100-plus jobs the hotel would create were also “great news” for the community.

The building would be owned and developed by Sanjil Mistry and Pienaar Piso of Mistry Centre Limited.

“We want to be clear – this is not just an announcement that we hope to get approval to one day create this hotel,” Piso said.

“This is an announcement that it is happening. The consenting process is complete and construction work is literally under way.”

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwell.

Accor Pacific chief operating officer Adrian Williams said the hotel would cater to a wide range of travellers, including families, couples and business leaders.

“The local economy will also benefit through employment, supplier partnerships and added economic development that will come with increased visitors to the region,” Williams said.

Pullman Hamilton would include underground car parking, restaurants and day spa facilities as well as a private rooftop VIP lounge.

The Centre Place shopping precinct that the Mistry Centre and Pullman Hamilton is situated within is jointly owned and operated by Kiwi Property and Tainui Group Holdings.

Tainui Group Holdings outgoing chief executive Chris Joblin.

Tainui Group Holdings outgoing chief executive, Chris Joblin, said Hamilton’s recently announced status as the fastest-growing city in New Zealand was a positive signal for the development of another quality hotel in the city, and congratulated Accor on its appointment as hotel management operator.

“We are pleased to have worked with Mistry Centre on leasing and ownership matters at Centre Place to enable this development to go ahead.

“As New Zealand’s fastest-growing city we can expect to see demand for services across the city increase, especially from tourism. Hamilton central will be well-positioned to cater to that demand.”

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the council had known “for some time” that Hamilton needed 595 additional hotel rooms and serviced apartments by 2033 to meet visitor demand.

“Fieldays right now is a great reminder of that.”

Pullman Hamilton by the numbers:

191 premium rooms

$100m development project

Completion date - 2026

100-120 fulltime employee opportunities

60 underground valet car parks

18 levels – Hamilton’s tallest building

Private rooftop VIP lounge

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.