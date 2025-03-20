“With huge, tall animals, there is always a risk with anaesthesia. We did everything we could to prepare and be ready to deal with any eventuality,” Sim said.

Dume, a 19-year-old giraffe, died under anaesthetic while being treated for hoof disease.

“But his complications during the anaesthetic were too severe and we lost him while we were treating his problems.

“We will miss him greatly.”

The zoo’s statement expressed condolences to staff, volunteers and community members who shared a special bond with Dume.

“We are conducting a thorough review to understand the circumstances and ensure the continued well-being of all our animals.”

Dume’s death comes after the loss of Ndale, another 19-year-old giraffe, after a fall in February last year.

“Ndale passed away after an accidental fall that took place overnight, following a general check-up procedure undertaken yesterday,” zoo officials said at the time.

Ndale was found on the ground and unable to stand. Zoo staff were able to get him to his feet but he later collapsed, stopped breathing and died.

Dume’s death leaves two remaining giraffes at the zoo: Jabali and Masamba.

Two-year-old Jabali was brought down from Auckland Zoo in July.

The Hamilton City Council has been contacted for comment.

