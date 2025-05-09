A female-dominated crowd of about 200 people stood in the rain outside Hamilton West MP Tama Potaka‘s electorate office to protest against the Government’s Pay Equity Amendment Bill this afternoon.
The controversial legislation raises the threshold for proving work has been historically undervalued when making a pay equity claim.
The bill, which amends the Equal Pay Act, was announced by Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden on Tuesday morning and passed under urgency on Wednesday night, sparking criticism from unions and the Opposition.
“These changes will mean the pay equity claim process is workable and sustainable,” van Velden said when the bill was announced.
“The changes I am proposing will significantly reduce costs to the Crown.”