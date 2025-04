Health NZ looking to avoid doctor's strike, heavy rain and wild winds in the North Island and signs of confidence returning to property market.

One person has died after a crash in Temple View, Hamilton.

Waikato Police said the single-vehicle crash on Tuhikaramea Rd was reported to emergency services at 10.30am.

“One person died at the scene, a second person received minor injuries.”

Police said the road was “expected to be closed for a significant period of time” while a scene examination was carried out.