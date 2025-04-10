Advertisement
Waikato police crack down on unsafe dirt bike riding in Hamilton, Matamata

A rise in dirt bikes being ridden dangerously in Waikato centres, including an incident where a rider was seriously injured, has prompted a warning from police.

Police said this week they were noticing a rise in incidents involving people riding dirt bikes in an unsafe and dangerous manner around Hamilton and Matamata.

Police were called to a crash on Hukanui Rd in Hamilton on Tuesday where a dirt bike rider was seriously injured after coming off his bike around 2.15pm.

Senior Sergeant Scott McKenzie said riding motorcycles or dirt bikes in dangerous and anti-social ways was unacceptable.

“It puts not only the rider but other members of our community at risk.

“Police will be making further inquires into these types of behaviours and will take enforcement action where necessary. We are asking the public to help us by reporting any unsafe or dangerous behaviour,” McKenzie said.

Meanwhile, three stolen dirt bikes allegedly ridden dangerously around Matamata have been recovered by police following the execution of warrant in the township.

The stolen dirt bikes were ridden on footpaths, pulling wheelies on the roads and failing to stop for police when signalled to do so and were recovered from a Matamata property last Friday, police said.

“We will not tolerate this type of dangerous riding behaviour that puts members of the public, and the riders themselves at risk of serious harm on our roads and in our townships.

“When this does occur, we will act and investigate to hold these offenders to account.”

Police encouraged people to report anti-social motorcycle riding of illegal motorcycles often without wearing helmets or other safety equipment.

“We would also like to remind people that it is illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it is roadworthy with a current warrant and registration.

“If you witness any riding behaviour that could put anybody at risk, please call 111 if it is happening now or 105 if it is after the fact.

“Gain as much information as you are safely able to, including the type of activity, any descriptions of the bikes and riders, and any photos or video footage.”

