Three key Hamilton roading projects were completed in October.

Three key Hamilton roading projects were completed in October.

Changes and upgrades to Hamilton city streets over the past month included three key projects now completed.

The Lake Rd and Commerce St project includes updated bus stops, new raised zebra crossings and a new roundabout.

Hamilton City Council said the upgrades made it easier for buses, and safer for people to cross busy Lake Rd.

The Killarney Rd and Queens Ave project includes a new roundabout with four raised zebra crossings, path widening and protected bike lanes.

The council said the upgrades created a more welcoming space for people walking and biking.

The Anglesea St (South) project includes an updated bus shelter, new in-lane bus stop and kerb improvements.

“These changes will make the stop safer and allow the Waikato Regional Council to resume its Orbiter bus service at this site.”

Three key Hamilton roading projects were completed in October including Lake Rd and Commerce St.

The council was working towards a low-emission transport system with more ways for people to move around the city.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency was covering about 90 per cent of the cost for a suite of walking, biking and public transport upgrades that would help the council reduce transport emissions and make it easier to move around the city.

The Waka Kotahi funding came from their Transport Choices programme, part of the Government’s Climate Emergency Response Fund. Transport Choices supported councils to begin immediate work to develop safer, greener and healthier travel options, the council said.

Transport in Hamilton made up about 64 per cent of the city’s total emissions.

Under its climate change strategy, Our Climate Future: Te Pae Tawhiti o Kirikiriroa, Hamilton aimed to reduce its overall emissions by at least 30 per cent by 2030.

Three key Hamilton roading projects were completed in October.

“Walking, biking and public transport upgrades are a key part of the council’s strategy to make the city more accessible.

“Our transport strategy, Access Hamilton—Ara Kootuitui Kirikiriroa, has a strong focus on improving safety and connectivity between suburbs as well as reducing emissions and pollution.”

A council Facebook post about the upgrades drew mixed reactions with hundreds of comments. Some were upset about crossings next to roundabout and bus stop placement, while others praised the council for the safety improvements.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



