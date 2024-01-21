Hamilton Lotto player shares First Division winnings

The Lotto balls fell kindly for four First Division winners on Saturday, including a Hamilton player.

The Lotto balls fell kindly for four First Division winners on Saturday, including a Hamilton player.

Four lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, and Christchurch are on top of the world after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in Saturday’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Pak’nSave Silverdale in Auckland, Glenview Centre Lotto & Post in Hamilton, Countdown Hornby in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Christchurch was also celebrating after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Countdown The Palms in Christchurch.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return all of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



