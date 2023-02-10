Mark the half-tail cat is one of the special cattels of a Beerescourt home. Photo / Supplied

Mark the half-tail cat remains listed on his property’s ‘cattels’ after his Hamilton home in Beerescourt was passed in at auction this week.

Mark and the property at 9a Elizabeth Street made waves across the country when they were announced as as a special two-for-one deal so Mark gets to stay at the house he decided was his home.

Now priced at $1.2 million after not selling at auction, Lodge Real Estate Residential and Lifestyle Sales Consultant Megan Smith says the property had “loads” of interest.

“People are really keen on it. Most people are very happy to take Mark over. [They] understand that Mark made the property his home and the vendors are trying to act in his best interest,” Smith says.

The 9a Elizabeth Street property is up for sale is a special two for one deal - buy a house get a free cat. Photo / Lodge Real Estate

Mark decided to move in one day and never left, despite the vendors’ attempts to return him to his original owner. His name stems from a lost fight with a washing machine lid that claimed half of his tail.

The property vendors are moving to a new development where cats are not allowed (in the interests of protecting native wildlife) which is why Mark is one of the Beerescourt property’s unusual “cattels”.

“So far, no one has asked for a discount because Mark only has half a tail,” Smith says.

If the new owners are not keen on Mark or allergic, the vendors will re-home Mark.

Smith says open homes for the property will resume this weekend.

“I can promise you that you will see the house, but I can’t promise Mark is going to be there,” Smith says.

While Mark remains committed to the property, he has shown no interest in the auction or any open homes. In fact, the vendors have only had limited sightings of Mark since the auction.

Smith says she believes this is the first time a cat has ever been listed in a property’s chattels.

“It is certainly a career first for me, and dare I say – perhaps the first time in New Zealand... It’s terribly Kiwi, New Zealand has one of the highest per capita rates of cat ownership in the world,” Smith says.

For more information on the open home visit the Lodge website or to arrange a private viewing call Smith directly at 021 796 033.
















