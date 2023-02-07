Mark the half-tail cat is one of the special cattels of a Beerescourt home. Photo / Supplied

A Beerescourt home will go under the hammer tomorrow in Hamilton as a special two-for-one deal: Buy a house get a free cat.

The property at 9a Elizabeth Street features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spa and Mark the half-tail cat who decided to move into the place one day and never left.

Lodge Real Estate Residential and Lifestyle Sales Consultant Megan Smith says she believes this is the first time a cat has ever been listed in a property’s chattels (or ‘cattels’ in this case).

“It is certainly a career first for me, and dare I say – perhaps the first time in New Zealand that a white-socked tabby has been officially included in a sale.”

The vendors say that Mark appeared crying on the doorstep one day - wet, shaking, and sickly - and hasn’t left since despite the vendors’ attempts to return him to his original owner.

The 9a Elizabeth Street property is up for sale as a special two for one deal - buy a house get a free cat. Photo / Lodge Real Estate

“When Mark arrived on our doorstep... we fed him up and took him to the vets to get checked over,” the vendor says.

“We found his original owners and returned him, but not long after Mark was at our door crying again.”

Mark’s name is the result of a lost fight with a washing machine lid - he fought the whiteware and the whiteware won - but don’t fret; the altercation has had no impact on his ‘catitude.’

As the property vendors are now moving to a new development where cats are not allowed (in the interests of protecting native wildlife), Mark is going up for auction alongside 9a Elizabeth Street.

Mark received his name after a fight with the washing machine lid. Photo / Supplied

“The ideal situation is that there is a new owner out there who would like to keep Mark on,” the vendors say.

“Over the years we have come to love Mark’s unique personality, but as much as we’d like to take him with us it is sadly not possible. Of course, if the new owners are not keen on Mark (or allergic!), we have arranged an alternate accommodation option for him.”

Smith says the unconventional addition has been positively received by those interested in the property so far.

“Everyone who has shown interest has found the offering quite amusing, and Mark’s presence adds a real charm to the home,” Smith says.

Mark is an elusive housemate that has yet to be seen at any open homes but is reluctantly open to training his new family. The Beerescourt property will be up for auction (unless sold prior) on Wednesday, February 8.