Unity, 11, has been missing since Saturday, March 2.

Unity, 11, has been missing since Saturday, March 2.

Police have appealed to the public for information on missing Hamilton child, Unity.

In an alert issued via Facebook today at about 12pm police said the 11-year-old was last seen at an address on Peachgrove Road, Hamilton on Saturday, March 2.

According to the police alert, Unity usually wears light blue baggy jeans, black and white Tshirt, pink and white Nike sneakers with her hair tied up.

Police and Unity’s family have concerns for her welfare.

If you have seen Unity or have any information on Unity’s whereabouts, please contact police on 105 and quote file number 240306/6298.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



