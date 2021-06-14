Hamilton Gardens' new director brings experience from Te Papa to new role

The Hamilton Gardens is a must-see Waikato attraction. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Former Hamilton City Council Central City Place Manager Lucy Ryan will be the new director of the Hamilton Gardens from August.

The director position became available after former Director Dr Peter Sergel retired last year. Over four decades, Dr Sergel helped transform the 45 hectares into the attraction it is today.

With 15 years of experience within the museum sector at Te Papa and Auckland Museum, Ryan brings a lot of knowledge to the new role. Through her work at the museums, she developed a strong understanding of visitor attractions and lead teams to deliver memorable customer experiences and events.

She says: "The Gardens is an all-time favourite place of mine and it's an honour to be a part of this new chapter."

Lucy Ryan will be the new director of the Hamilton Gardens. Photo / Supplied

Council's general manager of community Lance Vervoort said Lucy is the right person to take the spectacular destination to the next level. "She already has a strong understanding of local government and I know she'll bring a whole lot of heart into the role," Vervoort says.

Ryan says she is excited to collaborate with the many groups she knows are passionate about the Gardens and its future. "Together we'll continue building on the wonderful work that's already been done and keep this beloved place moving from strength to strength."

Over the past 40 years, the Council-owned Hamilton Gardens has transformed into one of the Waikato region's most popular destinations. Despite the lack of international tourism in 2020, the Gardens experienced its busiest summer yet, with 116,315 visits between Christmas Eve and Waitangi Day alone.