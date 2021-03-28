Love thy neighbour: Waikato and Auckland promote each other's visitor economies

The Hamilton Gardens is a must-see Waikato attraction. Photo / Hamilton & Waikato Tourism

Auckland Unlimited and Hamilton & Waikato Tourism have launched a month-long joint venture campaign to encourage residents to enjoy experiences in their extended backyard.

The campaign based on the expression 'love thy neighbour' targets Auckland and Waikato residents. It is designed to encourage travel around the two regions during autumn by showcasing activities and attractions across five themes – nature, active breaks, family, relaxation and wellness, and food.

Using 'if you love this, you'll love that' messaging, the campaign highlights favourite Auckland and Waikato locations and activities based on travellers' passions, and encourages them to try similar offerings in the other region.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism chief executive Jason Dawson says the two regions are key visitor markets for each other and want support each other's visitor economies after what has been a challenging year.

"This is the first time we have worked together on a project of this type, and we're excited to see how we can hopefully have a positive impact," says Dawson.

Afternoon tea at Zealong Tea Estate is just one of many popular places to relax in the Waikato. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

"We want to extend the manaakitanga to our Auckland neighbours, and through this campaign we want to inspire them to visit some of the best spots in the Waikato that match the things they love to do in Auckland," he says.

Auckland Unlimited's general manager destination Steve Armitage says: "Waikato is Auckland's largest visitor market, and we hope this campaign inspires even more of our friends south of the Bombays to pop up and try something new. I'm sure they will love the experiences on offer."

The campaign will be run across digital and social media platforms and through a content partnership with Urban List. It complements Tourism New Zealand's Do Something New messaging by showcasing local favourites to visit and encouraging people to try new experiences.

The domestic marketing campaign is an activity funded by the Government's Strategic Tourism Asset Protection Programme.

To find out more, visit www.waikatonz.com/lovethis or www.aucklandnz.com/love-this-love-that and use the hashtags #lovethis, #mightywaikato and #visitauckland.