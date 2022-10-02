The Find Your Fun activity guide includes activities for young and old to enjoy during the school holiday. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton Gardens, Hamilton Zoo and Waikato Museum joined forces and put out an activity guide to help out parents and caregivers who are still on the hunt for fun activities to do during the school holiday.

The Find Your Fun activity guide includes activities ranging from face painting and scavenger hunts to a family-friendly storytime event held at all three venues.

Hamilton City Council unit director visitor destinations Lee-Ann Jordan says the city's three much-loved venues are all looking forward to welcoming visitors and showing them a great time.

"It's a fantastic time of year to make the most of what our public facilities offer, from creating crafts at the museum or spotting animals at the zoo, to visiting the magical enclosed gardens at Hamilton Gardens where springtime is in full bloom," Jordan says.

A glittering highlight of the calendar will be the return of Rainbow Storytime, a read-along performance of drag queen entertainers CoCo and Erika Flash that has previously been hosted by Hamilton City Libraries and Waikato Regional Council.

Focusing on stories that celebrate family, friendship and diversity, Rainbow Storytimes will be held on October 10 at Waikato Museum at 10.30am, at Hamilton Gardens at 12.30pm and at Hamilton Zoo at 2.45pm.

Harold the Giraffe will also be visiting Hamilton when the Life Education Trust mobile classroom visits Hamilton Zoo and Hamilton Gardens on October 4 to 6 to share its message of empowering children to make healthy choices.

Meanwhile, the museum has a colourful new suite of public resources, known as Cue Cards, to enable visitors young and old to engage with the artwork and objects on display.

The activity guide also features events held in conjunction with the Hamilton Astronomical Society and Hamilton City Libraries.

For more information or to download the guide click here or visit the Hamilton Gardens, Hamilton Zoo's and Waikato Museum's websites and Facebook pages.