Hamilton funding scheme gives 27 local creative events a financial boost

Liam Hinton from One Question Theatre received a $4000 grant for a stage adaptation of Tracey Slaughter's The Longest Drink in Town, planned to stage at The Meteor Theatre in 2022. Photo / Supplied

Liam Hinton from One Question Theatre received a $4000 grant for a stage adaptation of Tracey Slaughter's The Longest Drink in Town, planned to stage at The Meteor Theatre in 2022. Photo / Supplied

A whole bunch of creative events in Hamilton is waiting in the wings after receiving a funding boost from the latest round of the Creative Communities Scheme.

Creative Waikato received 44 applications for this funding round, requesting a total of $169,826 for various creative projects and initiatives in Hamilton.

Creative Waikato funding and development adviser Adrienne Clothier says arts funding is in huge demand in Hamilton.

"With about $68,000 available to give out, and a really high standard of applications, it was a tough job for our assessment committee to allocate the funding. However, we are so excited to be able to fund 27 incredible projects, and can't wait to see how they bring the city to life when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted."

The successful entrants for the scheme applied for funding for all different kinds of projects such as theatre productions, drumming courses, concerts, exhibitions, drag shows and pottery workshops.

Among the successful applicants thrilled to receive funding is Liam Hinton from One Question Theatre. He secured a $4000 grant that will go towards a stage adaptation of Tracey Slaughter's 2015 novella The Longest Drink in Town, due to be staged at The Meteor Theatre in 2022.

The Longest Drink in Town takes place over one day and follows five children from two families caught in the crossfire of a tumultuous divorce. The funding will contribute to venue and equipment hire, set building materials, props, costumes, promotion, and paying actors and crew.

Liam says receiving the grant will remove budget restrictions and help the production reach its potential.

"It's incredibly freeing to be part of a creative project that isn't in a constant state of compromise due to budgetary restrictions - this grant will really help our project flourish."

Hamilton's Creative Communities Scheme is administered by Creative Waikato on behalf of Hamilton City Council. The next Hamilton Creative Communities Scheme funding round is due to open on January 17.

To view the list off all successful applicants click here.