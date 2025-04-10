Detective Sergeant Matt Lee said the investigation into the cause of the blaze had “progressed well in recent days”.

“Police are asking the public for any sightings of a grey Honda Civic with the registration KWJ191,” Lee said.

“This vehicle was last seen in the Frankton area on March 9 before it was recovered on Winstone Ave, Chartwell, on March 17.”

Lee said police would like to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle or has any information about its movements between those dates.

“Additionally, we would like to hear from anyone with information relating to the March 10 fire,” Lee said.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw this grey Honda Civic between March 9 and March 17.

“This includes any photos, videos or CCTV footage on Ellis St prior to any emergency services arriving.”

Lee said anyone with information is asked to make contact via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing the file number 250310/3418.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

