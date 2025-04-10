Advertisement
Hamilton fire: Police seek information about grey Honda Civic in arson investigation

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are responding to a large building fire on Ellis St, in Frankton, Hamilton. Video / Troy Graham / Maryana Garcia

Police investigating an alleged arson at a mechanical workshop in Frankton, Hamilton, are seeking further information from the public.

The Ellis St fire broke out just after 11.20am on March 10. The Waikato Herald understands the fire was at Frankton Motor WOF & Car Repair Panel Beater.

Fire and Emergency responded with 12 engines and 35 firefighters to extinguish the 20m by 30m fire that billowed black smoke into the Hamilton sky.

Police are appealing for information as they investigate a building fire in Frankton, Hamilton, on March 10. Photo / Maryana Garcia
Police are appealing for information as they investigate a building fire in Frankton, Hamilton, on March 10. Photo / Maryana Garcia

An employee working in a nearby building said “pretty thick black smoke” could be seen. She could also hear “little explosion sounds”.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lee said the investigation into the cause of the blaze had “progressed well in recent days”.

“Police are asking the public for any sightings of a grey Honda Civic with the registration KWJ191,” Lee said.

“This vehicle was last seen in the Frankton area on March 9 before it was recovered on Winstone Ave, Chartwell, on March 17.”

Lee said police would like to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle or has any information about its movements between those dates.

“Additionally, we would like to hear from anyone with information relating to the March 10 fire,” Lee said.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw this grey Honda Civic between March 9 and March 17.
“This includes any photos, videos or CCTV footage on Ellis St prior to any emergency services arriving.”

Lee said anyone with information is asked to make contact via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing the file number 250310/3418.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

