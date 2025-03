Fire and Emergency are responding to a large building fire in Frankton. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are responding to a large building fire on Ellis St, in Frankton, Hamilton.

The Waikato Herald understands the fire is at Frankton Motor WOF & Car Repair Panel Beater.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said multiple crews were working to extinguish the blaze.

“Crews arrived around 11.30am. The fire was well-involved.”

They said Fire and Emergency responded with 12 appliances and 35 firefighters are working to extinguish the 20m by 30m fire.