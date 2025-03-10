Fire and Emergency New Zealand are responding to a large building fire on Ellis St, in Frankton, Hamilton. Video / Troy Graham / Maryana Garcia

Hamilton police are investigating an arson after a large fire broke out at Frankton Motor WOF and Car Repair Panel Beater yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lee said police were alerted to the Ellis Street fire at about 11.30am on Monday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with 12 appliances and 35 firefighters to the 20m by 30m fire, as billowing black smoke could be seen from across the city.

Lee said a scene examination involving police and a fire investigator is taking place today.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any activity at or around the premises yesterday morning leading up to the fire,” Lee said.