Hamilton City Council is rejigging its committee structure - again.

Newly elected Hamilton councillor Tim Macindoe has hit the ground running as he has been invited to step into the role of deputy chairman of the Infrastructure and Transport Committee.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate has proposed a reshuffle of council roles, following the recent byelection and to fill the remaining gaps left by former councillor Ryan Hamilton.

Macindoe would replace current deputy chairwoman of the Infrastructure and Transport Committee, Maxine van Oosten, who voluntarily stepped aside to focus on her role as chair of Finance and Monitoring.

Southgate also proposed Geoff Taylor as deputy chairman of the Strategic Growth and District Plan Committee. Councillor Ewan Wilson, has held the role temporarily since Hamilton’s departure until a permanent appointment was made.

Deputy Mayor Angela O’Leary has been appointed to a newly created role: Creative Ambassador.

The proposals are expected to be endorsed at a full council meeting on March 14.

Southgate said the council had a lot of work to do.

“It’s great to have a full team again. I have high standards of my team and expect they will perform their duties with respect and professionalism. Together we will be working hard to deliver on Hamilton’s future.

“Councillor Macindoe is an experienced politician and will work well with Deputy Mayor Angela O’Leary, on local transport issues and the big infrastructure challenges we face as a city.”

Hamilton City Councillor Tim Macindoe. Photo / Supplied

“I thank Councillor van Oosten for her contribution to this committee to date and know she will maintain a strong interest in this portfolio.

“Councillor Taylor will be a strong advocate, alongside chair Sarah Thomson, for the support we need for our fast-growing city.”

About the new role of creative ambassador, Southgate said it would help promote Hamilton’s “thriving” cultural scene.

“Arts and cultural events put our city squarely on the map and bring significant economic benefit.”

