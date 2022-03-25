The Claudelands East intersection upgrade will improve safety for many road users travelling through the area, the council says. Photo / Supplied

The Claudelands East intersection upgrade will improve safety for many road users travelling through the area, the council says. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council's Infrastructure Operations Committee has approved a range of projects set to improve the city's transport network.

The improvements include public transport facilities, and an upgrade for the Claudelands Road / Grey Street intersection, including adjoining streets of Heaphy Terrace, Brooklyn Road, and O'Neill Street.

The changes to the intersection include speed reductions and layout changes, while the intersecting streets will become safer for people walking, biking and scootering through the area, the council says.

The committee chairwoman, councillor Angela O'Leary, said the decision to upgrade the intersection makes the area safer and more accessible, as a key route both into and out of the central city.

"We see the Claudelands East intersection upgrade as vitally important, and the project will improve safety for the many road users travelling through the area," O'Leary said.

"It also works towards council's collective goals and strategies of making our roads fit for purpose, as Hamilton continues to grow and thrive as a city."

The council's Transport and Urban Mobility Programme Delivery Lead, Martin Parkes, was pleased to see the projects approved.

"We are thrilled that the Claudelands East intersection, alongside other important public transport initiatives, will proceed this year," Parkes said.

"These projects work to deliver our vision for Hamilton as a city that gives its residents a variety of different transport options, so people can choose how they wish to get to where they need to go."

The Claudelands East intersection project will be funded with $1.5 million of the reassigned Hamilton City Council local share funding approved at the December Infrastructure Operations Committee meeting.

Also approved during the meeting were public transport initiatives including:

• Aberdeen Drive – two new bus stops

• Dinsdale Road – two new bus stops, including one in front of the Dinsdale Library

• Rotokauri Road – one new bus stop

• Lake Road / Commerce Street – new roundabout and pedestrian priority facilities.

To find out more about Hamilton City Council's latest transportation projects, visit hamilton.govt.nz/transport.

Regional council confirms transport consultation for annual plan

Meanwhile, Waikato Regional Council is seeking public feedback on a proposal to pick up responsibility for rating for public transport services in the Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki and Matamata-Piako districts.

Councillors have also voted to establish a contestable $200,000 per annum community transport fund. It will be funded through a flat per property charge of approximately $1 (through the existing uniform annual general charge).

The decisions were made at a recent council meeting to set the annual plan budget for the 2022/23 financial year. The annual plan would see total rates revenue of $121.879m and a proposed increase from current ratepayers of 7.8 per cent. It remains consistent with the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan, which signalled an increase of 7.9 per cent.

Currently, Waikato Regional Council only rates Hamilton ratepayers for public transport services, but changes have been proposed. Photo / Supplied

Regional Connections Committee chairwoman councillor Angela Strange said: "These services are vital to those that rely on them, but are fragile as they're often solely reliant on fundraising and donations. Our new fund, first signalled through our 2021-2031 Long Term Plan, will give these volunteer services a more consistent and reliable way to continue doing what they do best."

If given the go-ahead following consultation, the rating for existing and new public transport services in Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki and Matamata-Piako districts would be collected by the regional council for the period from January 1 2023. That's to give the regional council time to negotiate for funding assistance from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, as well as to plan the rollout of the new services.

If that negotiation is unsuccessful, ratepayers will be asked if they would be happy to cover 100 per cent of the cost of new public bus services. It would amount to $333,500 of rates revenue collected through targeted rates – 80 per cent of that would come from the urban areas directly benefiting from the services, with 20 per cent to come from the rest of the districts based on an indirect benefit model.

Councillors heard that this would be an interim step while the regional council investigates picking up the rating responsibility for all public transport services and infrastructure region-wide.

Currently, Waikato Regional Council only rates Hamilton ratepayers for public transport services, but in the districts, the relevant territorial authority is responsible for raising funds and passing these through to the regional council.

This arrangement means coordinating funding for public transport services is more complex than it could be, making it less straightforward to provide equitable and regionally consistent service levels.

Councillor Denis Tegg, an advocate for better transport options for his Thames-Coromandel constituents, supported the proposal.

"Communities in Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki and Matamata-Piako are crying out for better transport, and the pressing need to reduce emissions means we can't afford to put off changes that can be fast-tracked.

"Our proposal doesn't just make transport funding more efficient, it gives us the flexibility to deliver better services too."

Waikato residents and ratepayers will be able to have their say on the proposal between April 1 and 30 The consultation document will include an indication of what the new services might include.