The spokesperson said police have notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority of these events “in the interests of transparency”.

“Police have charged a 37-year-old with murder, and as this matter is now before the court, and suppression orders are in place, it is not appropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Police continued their enquiries in the Bader area today the killing of 8-year-old Zahquiel Taipeti. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Police are continuing their enquiries in the Bader area, after Zahquiel was killed on Sunday.

A reporter at the scene today observed police speaking to residents of Anthony Crescent and Pine Ave.

Meanwhile, a scene guard remains in place at the property where Zahquiel, his father and one other adult were allegedly attacked by a man wielding a hammer.

The man allegedly attacked Zahquiel and his father with a hammer as they slept in bed.

It is alleged the murder-accused had been causing concern among residents of an inner city street on Sunday afternoon after going on to people’s properties.

The man is alleged to have then murdered the child and seriously injured two others, including Zahquiel’s father, Mitikiro Woods, as they slept.

Zahquiel is alleged to have been sleeping in the same room as his father when they were attacked.

A third victim was then allegedly attacked in an adjacent room.

The Herald understands Zahquiel and his father had recently returned to Hamilton from two family tangi.

Police were eventually called. They picked him up and dropped him to Anthony Cres in Bader - the same street where 8-year-old Zahquiel Taipeti lived with his dad - about 4.30pm.

It has been alleged the defendant and the third victim had a tussle over the alleged murder weapon after he was attacked.

The 37-year-old murder-accused appeared briefly in the Hamilton District Court yesterday.

The accused, whose name is suppressed, did not enter a plea to the charge of murder.

He was remanded to appear in the High Court in Hamilton on September 17.

Zahquiel Taipete, 8, died after an attack in Hamilton. His father and another man were also injured.

‘Rest in eternal love’ - family

Since the family’s announcement of Zahquiel’s death, friends and relatives have posted tributes online in his honour.

“You didn’t deserve this Zah. Fly home to the arms of your mum,” one online tribute said.

Another family member wrote: “Rest in eternal love little cousin. Give mummy big hugs and loves from all of us.”

“Go rock the heavens with your old lady, my boy,” posted another.

The family’s Facebook post said they planned to bring Zahquiel back “home” to Whakatane.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.