Hamilton Park Cemetery and Crematorium is one of three cemeteries in Hamilton. Photo / Christine Cornege

Relatives of people set to be buried in Hamilton might soon be able to choose headstones made from materials other than stone as the city council joins other Waikato councils in reviewing its Cemeteries and Crematorium Bylaw.

The proposed changes for Hamilton would allow headstones to be made of materials like wood, making memorials and tributes more “culturally expressive”, the council says.

The council also proposes changes to improve the bylaw for accuracy, align it with current nationwide standards and include modern management and cultural practices.

The community is invited to give feedback on the proposal until September 20.

Hamilton City Council Parks and Recreation Unit director Maria Barrie says the city is responsible for three cemeteries, the Hamilton East Cemetery, Hamilton West Cemetery and Hamilton Park Cemetery (Newstead), as well as the crematorium.

“The proposed changes ... [around] headstones ... align with the current New Zealand standard ... which stipulates that materials will need to last more than 50 years.”

Hamilton’s Cemeteries and Crematorium Bylaw was last reviewed in 2012.

By law, councils around New Zealand have to review their bylaws regularly. Hamilton's Cemeteries and Crematorium Bylaw was last reviewed in 2012, and the council says the proposed changes are "minor" and mostly to align with national standards.

Other councils that recently reviewed their plans and bylaws around cemeteries are those which oversee the Waipā and Waikato districts.

As part of Waikato district’s bylaw review, the council will soon allow dogs on leashes at all of its 21 cemeteries. In Hamilton, dogs, apart from “disability assist” dogs and dogs kept by an agency like the police, are not allowed at the cemeteries.

Barrie says: “[In Hamilton,] we haven’t proposed any changes about allowing dogs in our cemeteries in the bylaw review. However, if there is feedback through the consultation, a change can be considered.”

Waikato District Council has also recently opted to allow for natural burials at selected cemeteries.

Huntly Cemetery is one of 21 cemeteries managed by Waikato District Council. Photo / Waikato District Council

For natural burials, also known as eco-burials, a body is prepared and buried in ways that do not slow the decomposition process, and eco-friendly options like flax, cardboard, untreated timber or cloth are often used in place of the traditional coffin.

Only a few cemeteries in the Waikato region currently allow for natural burials. They are Leamington Cemetery (Waipā), Hamilton Park Cemetery, Omahu Cemetery (Thames-Coromandel District) and Taupō Cemetery on Rickit Street.

Hamilton introduced natural burials at Hamilton Park Cemetery after the last bylaw review in 2012. The other two cemeteries in Hamilton are heritage cemeteries, which means they are not active burial sites.

Barrie says: “[Hamilton City Council] has an area at Forest Grove Lawn specifically set aside for natural burials. Over time, this burial lawn will be restored with native vegetation as part of the burial method.”

As part of the current bylaw review, the only change Hamilton City Council proposes to natural burials is to reduce the depth of the graves, which aligns with national standards.

For natural burials, a body is prepared and buried in ways that do not slow the decomposition process. Instead of a coffin, eco-friendly options like flax, cardboard, untreated timber or cloth are used. Photo / John Stone

Waipā District Council recently outlined a plan to future-proof its cemeteries, as a lot of its 10 cemeteries are set to be full by 2048.

In Hamilton, things are not looking that grim, Barrie says.

“Based on historical burial trends, Hamilton Park Cemetery has a supply of approximately five years’ reserve of developed burial plots. Hamilton Park Cemetery is predicted to meet full capacity in around 80 years.”

One of Waipā’s solutions was to include more diverse interment options like ash walls, memorial gardens, or other eco-ash interments.

“These options have been around for quite some time and are already in operation at Hamilton Park Cemetery,” Barrie says.

Hamiltonians can read the draft bylaw online and give feedback on the proposed changes until September 20.