Huntly Cemetery is one of 21 cemeteries managed by Waikato District Council. Photo / Waikato District Council

Selected Waikato district cemeteries will soon be able to allow for natural burials after Waikato District Council adopted its new Cemeteries Bylaw.

The new bylaw will also permit dogs within all 21 Waikato District cemeteries as long as they are on a lead at all times, and families are now allowed to backfill graves themselves, a role that has previously been reserved for council staff and contractors only.

Waikato District Council cemeteries officer Deidre MacDonald says the new bylaw was adopted after the council received feedback from the community on the proposed key changes.

“The adoption of the new bylaw highlights our commitment to making cemeteries a more inclusive space.

“Our previous bylaw was operating well. However, following a round of public consultation last year with key stakeholders, including mana whenua, Taupiri Urupā trustees, community boards and funeral directors, we identified improvements that needed to be made to enhance its effectiveness,” MacDonald says.

Not all Waikato District cemeteries will allow for natural burials, but the council will soon identify key cemeteries which have the capacity for this.

“The step to include natural burials at selected sites is still in the development process, but we’re excited about adopting this change and the impacts it will have,” MacDonald says.

For natural burials, also known as eco-burials, a body is prepared and buried in ways that do not slow the decomposition process, and eco-friendly options like flax, cardboard, untreated timber or cloth are often used in place of the traditional coffin.

Only a few cemeteries in the Waikato region currently allow for natural burials. The Waikato cemeteries that have spaces set aside for this already include Leamington Cemetery (Waipā), Hamilton Park Cemetery at Newstead, Omahu Cemetery (Thames-Coromandel District) and Taupō Cemetery on Rickit Street.

MacDonald says allowing people to backfill graves themselves was also important to make cemeteries more inclusive.

“Giving families and loved ones the ability to backfill graves is a step in the right direction when it comes to inclusion, as well as helping family and whānau heal and grieve.”

In addition to the 21 cemeteries managed by Waikato District Council, there are a number of private cemeteries or urupā in the district. The bylaw does not apply to those spaces.

The bylaw is available online.