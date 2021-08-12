Hamilton by-election: Just a trickle of votes as deadline looms

Image / Supplied

Hamilton voters appear to have little interest in the current by-election to fill the vacant East Ward seat on the city council. The field of 24 candidates has not exactly attracted a flood of votes - more like a trickle, with less than a week to go.

Of the 60,000 postal voting packs sent out last month, only 5300 people had voted by Wednesday this week.

"At this point, the seat could be won with just 225 votes. Every vote counts," said Hamilton City Council governance manager Becca Brooke, while appealing for voters to do better than the current 12.10 per cent vote return.

It may already be too late for posted votes to meet the deadline. The council had advised to post papers by August 12 to ensure they arrive in time to be counted. Completed voting packs can be dropped off until noon on Wednesday August 18 at the Hamilton City Council office in Garden Place, or at any Hamilton City Libraries community branch (Glenview, St Andrews, Dinsdale, Hillcrest, Chartwell).

Brooke said she hoped the record turnout from the 2019 council election would be replicated in the by-election. In 2019 Hamilton voters were praised for their record 38.78 per cent voter turnout – the highest result since the city council election of 2004.

However, by-elections are known for much lower voter turnouts. The most recent was in 2018 to fill the Hamilton East seat left vacant by the death of councillor Philip Yeung.

Of the 55,369 registered Hamilton East electors in that year 12,846 valid votes were cast - a voter turnout of 23.2 per cent. That byelection was won by Ryan Hamilton with 1944 votes. The lowest of the 15 candidates attracted just 193 votes.

The current by-election has 24 candidates. They are: Anna Casey-Cox, Ritesh Chandra, Roshni Desai, Mark Donovan, Jack Gielen, Horiana Henderson, Michelle Houghton, Peter Humphreys, Pirihira (Pat) Kaio, Lisa Lewis, Ross Macleod, Riki Manarangi, Christopher Manson, Colm McKeogh, Jennifer Myers, Daniel Pascoe, Emma Pike, Naomi Pocock , Donna Pokere-Phillips,Wiremu Puke, Anna Smart, Chris Van der Aa, Kat Waswo, Ada Xiao.

The results should be available by 5pm on August 18.

Those not already enrolled to vote in local government elections can do so up to Tuesday 17 August.

"It's easy to enrol," said Brooke. "You can visit elections.org.nz or pick up an enrolment form from a NZ Post Shop. You can also request a form by calling 0800 36 76 56 or by texting your name and address to 3676."

If a voter didn't enrol before August 17, did not receive a voting pack, or has a damaged voting pack, they can cast a special vote at the council building or Hillcrest or Chartwell Libraries.

For information on postal box locations, casting a special vote and for more information on the 24 candidates including bios and videos, visit yourcityelections.co.nz

The by-election is conducted using the FPP (First Past the Post) voting system. The STV (Single Transferable Vote) system, adopted by Hamilton City Council (in August 2020), will not come into effect until the 2022 Council election.

Hamilton City Council is required to hold this by-election following the death of East Ward Councillor Margaret Forsyth in early May.