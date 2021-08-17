Covid 19 coronavirus: Hamilton City Council byelection extended until next week

After the announcement of New Zealand's level 4 lockdown, the Hamilton City Council East Ward byelection has been extended for seven days until next Wednesday, August 25.

Voting in the byelection was due to close at midday this Wednesday, but the voting period can be extended by the Electoral Officer in emergency situations.

Hamilton City Council governance manager Becca Brooke said: "In order to enable a fair democratic process and allow all voting papers to be collected from ballot boxes across the city and from those who intended to drop off their votes or do a special vote tomorrow, we need to extend the voting period."

Because of the lockdown, Brooke said she can't be confident any votes posted between now and the new closing date would reach the Electoral Office in time, but council will organise a drop-off voting option when Hamilton moves to a lower alert Level.

"When the Government announces it is safe to exit alert level 4, we will organise an appropriate option for voters to return their voting pack or complete a special vote."

Special votes can still be made if council facilities (the Municipal Building and libraries branches) open before August 25. Information about this will follow once more is known in the coming days.

The city council urges voters to take care when filling in their voting paper to ensure all instructions are followed. If not filled in correctly, the vote will not be counted.

The byelection will be conducted using the FPP (First Past the Post) voting system. The STV (Single Transferable Vote) system, adopted by Hamilton City Council (in August 2020), will not come into effect until the 2022 local body election.

As the current byelection has 24 candidates, the council seat could be won with just 225 votes.

The candidates are: Anna Casey-Cox, Ritesh Chandra, Roshni Desai, Mark Donovan, Jack Gielen, Horiana Henderson, Michelle Houghton, Peter Humphreys, Pirihira (Pat) Kaio, Lisa Lewis, Ross Macleod, Riki Manarangi, Christopher Manson, Colm McKeogh, Jennifer Myers, Daniel Pascoe, Emma Pike, Naomi Pocock , Donna Pokere-Phillips, Wiremu Puke, Anna Smart, Chris Van der Aa, Kat Waswo, Ada Xiao.

