Sahra Hassan is now working alongside the UCOL lecturer helping a full class of 25 Somali women with language support. Photo / Supplied

After completing a Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care, Hamilton-based early childhood teacher and Somali national Sahra Hassan is repeating her classes, now as a language support helping other Somali women receive their certificate.

Before starting her studies, Hassan was working in Hamilton's childhood education provider Nurtured at Home but wanted to get some more formal training. Her boss told her about an in-work programme at Universal College of Learning (UCOL) - Te Pūkenga that she could study while continuing to work.

"It was my first experience studying by distance but it was awesome – the teachers were so helpful, and it was really convenient to fit around my part-time work and being a mum to a 2-year-old. Plus I could do my placement within my normal work hours."

After hearing about Hassan's success in the course a lot of other Somali women felt inspired and UCOL soon had an entire class together. UCOL then got Hassan on board working alongside the lecturer to help the class of 25 Somali women with language support. It is going so well, a second class has now been established.

Hassan says it was her first time having a role in tertiary education. "It was amazing! ... Helping others learn and apply this to their work. Many in the class are like me, working in home-based care, and mothers themselves.

"Some of them I did encourage, they were very frightened at first and had some hesitation, but I could say 'Hey, I did it, and a lot of people will be there to help you, including me.'"

Classes include face to face experiences and live online sessions. Hassan's role is to support the lecturer and help students understand Te Whāriki, the New Zealand Early Childhood Curriculum, especially unique words and meanings.

Hassan says her protégées are doing great. "Some have already nearly finished. All they needed was just a little bit of support with the paperwork and their English."

Hassan's lecturers say that it's been great to see the big shift in her confidence levels, and she agrees. "Where I was compared to where I started, it's completely different – I have so much more knowledge now. I'm already using it with the children I care for, with my daughter Hodan, and for helping support my community."

Despite balancing her work in childcare, providing language support and having a second baby on the way, Hassan is already looking to continue studying.

"I'm planning to get my translation card, so I can become a qualified translator in future. But I also want to do the next level of early childhood education study, or maybe a health certificate."

To anyone who is thinking about studying as well, Hassan's advice is to just jump in. "Make the decision, don't be frightened. Just trust yourself."