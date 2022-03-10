Amy Satterthwaite top-scored for the White Ferns as they beat India in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match at Seddon Park yesterday. Photo / Photosport

Hamilton is celebrating this week's International Women's Day with a month of top women's sports while the Philips Search & Rescue Trust is highlighting the achievements of its female chopper crew and intensive care paramedics.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 kicked off at Seddon Park last Saturday, with five more tournament fixtures scheduled to take place at Seddon Park in the coming weeks.

Last night in Hamilton, the White Ferns completed their best performance of the tournament as they cruised to a vital win over India.

Other matches scheduled for Hamilton will see West Indies take on India on Saturday, March 12, Pakistan will play against Bangladesh on March 14, New Zealand versus South Africa takes place on March 17, West Indies versus Pakistan is set to kick off on March 21, and India will take on Bangladesh on March 22.

The Philips Search & Rescue Trust says it believes wholeheartedly in equality, and celebration of the determination and hard work these women have shown to get to where they are now and continue to show every day in their roles on board the rescue helicopters.

Leigh (right) is one of the wāhine toa the Philips Research & Rescue Trust highlighted for International Women's Day. Photo / Supplied

"Without them, your rescue helicopters would not have completed the over-2000 missions they did last year."

One of the wāhine toa is TECT Rescue Helicopter crew member Kat, who joined the team from working as a medic in the Royal New Zealand Air Force where she completed her Bachelor of Health Science.

She says she chose a career in the medical field because she has always wanted to help people, and what better way to do this than working on board a rescue helicopter.

Kat loves to hear about patients' recoveries and to see the impact her job has on people. Her favourite memory of working with the rescue helicopters was when a group of locals selflessly pitched in to help the rescue crew get to where they needed to be.

"After landing in a field in Mangakino, due to the density of the houses we had a few streets to walk before we got to the patient. Luckily, a local was driving by and stopped to give us a lift, so with all our gear myself and the ICP crammed into her tiny hatchback. She was stoked that she could help us and someone in her community and to be a part of the process."

Crew woman Leigh has been working on board the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter for just over a year and joined the team with a Bachelor of Health Science and eight years of experience as an air force medic under her belt.

TECT Rescue Helicopter crew member Kat. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

Her favourite memory about working with the rescue crew was when she received a handwritten card from a young boy the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter rescued from a mountain after he had injured himself on a ski field.

In a male-dominated field, Leigh's determination and skills have demonstrated the significance of women in the rescue helicopter service, the trust says.

Leigh's advice to young women with dreams of entering the field is simple – "if you have passion, the job will find you".

Meanwhile,

New Zealand female polo players will be at Mystery Creek Polo Club this weekend. Photo / Supplied

the country's top female rugby players will take to the field for two Super Rugby Aupiki events at FMG Stadium Waikato on March 15 and 20.

The 2022 ANZ Premiership also gets under way this month, with Splice Construction Magic facing off against the Mystics at Globox Arena, Claudelands on 13 March.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says International Women's Day was a great time to shine the spotlight on the "frantic lineup of women's sport right here in our city".

"This is a great achievement for our city and venues, and it's great for all of us because we get to see sportswomen literally at the top of their game."

And New Zealand's top female polo players gather in the Waikato this weekend to compete in the annual Mystery Creek Polo Club Women's Tournament.

Hosted by world No.1 female polo player Nina Clarkin, the family-friendly event is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday. The Clarkin family invite the public to watch this free outdoor event – a great opportunity to bring a picnic, gazebo or blanket and enjoy the best female polo players in action.

Clarkin says: "I want to see the standard of women's polo continue to grow here in New Zealand and show that there are some of the most talented players in the world right here. This will be the fifth tournament of its kind I've hosted and I'd like to make this one of the best women's tournaments in the world moving forward."