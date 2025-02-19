“This year’s festival programme is a quirky, vibrant celebration of art, culture, and community in the heart of Hamilton, New Zealand’s fastest-growing city.

“While it’s a showcase of creativity, it’s also a gathering of diverse voices and stories, reflecting the richness of our community through the universal language of the arts.”

In total, there will be more than 40 events, including a concert by local reggae band Katchafire who will celebrate their 28th anniversary and revisit their debut album Revival, a concert by Late 80s Mercedes, a fashion show and a play about dementia by Kiwi actors Michael Hurst and Jennifer Ward-Lealand.

Festival favourite Sunset Symphony is of course also part of the programme, this time performing music from popular Netflix show Bridgerton, as well as salsa, Bollywood, kapa haka and rock’n’roll music.

Turkington said being a Frank Sinatra fan he was especially excited to see the musical Blue Eyes which tells the story about the life and music of Sinatra, with a Kiwi connection.

Another highlight for Turkington was the performance Show do Cafe which explored the social, cultural, and historical impact of coffee, delving into themes of slavery, migration, and hospitality, he said.

For the first time, there will also be a literary festival called HamLit within the festival.

HamLit co-curator and festival publicist Elisabeth Easther said she was amped to kick off the festival and keen to see how HamLit “pans out”.

“I’ll try to see as much as I can – pretty much till my eyes are bleeding.”

Husband and wife actors Michael Hurst and Jennifer Ward-Lealand play a couple coping with Alzheimers in the play 'In Other Words'. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The Hamilton Arts Festival will take place from February 21 to March 2.

Most shows will be held at the Hamilton Gardens, but there will be some events in CBD venues including the Meteor, Clarence St Theatre, and Riverlea Theatre.

The festival’s co-director Nicholas Walsh said he’s most looking forward to the “atmosphere of the [Hamilton] Gardens”.

“It really is unmatched as a venue. We have a lot of surprise roving performers on both weekends that are going to be a delight too,” he said.

As well as ticketed events, there will be free performances in the Hamilton Gardens festival hub throughout the nine days.

More information and the full programme can be found online at hamiltonartsfestival.co.nz.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.



