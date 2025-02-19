Starting on Friday, a programme of comedy, theatre, dance, and music, will be presented by over 800 performing artists – including local reggae band Katchafire – across nine days.
The opening night will see Hamilton City Brass and a Festival Chorus join forces to perform Carl Orff’s cantata, Carmina Burana andIndian Ink Theatre Company will stage Guru of Chai, however, tickets are already sold out for Friday evening.
In the Surrealist Garden, Bold Theatre will present a celebration of New Zealand Musical Theatre called Songs in the Key of Luke, the Festival Hub near Turtle Lake will showcase local talent, and the NZ Painting & Printmaking Awards will kick off.
Festival director Geoff Turkington said the festival bridged cultures, perspectives, and generations.
“This year’s festival programme is a quirky, vibrant celebration of art, culture, and community in the heart of Hamilton, New Zealand’s fastest-growing city.
“While it’s a showcase of creativity, it’s also a gathering of diverse voices and stories, reflecting the richness of our community through the universal language of the arts.”
In total, there will be more than 40 events, including a concert by local reggae band Katchafire who will celebrate their 28th anniversary and revisit their debut album Revival, a concert by Late 80s Mercedes, a fashion show and a play about dementia by Kiwi actors Michael Hurst and Jennifer Ward-Lealand.
Festival favourite Sunset Symphony is of course also part of the programme, this time performing music from popular Netflix show Bridgerton, as well as salsa, Bollywood, kapa haka and rock’n’roll music.
Turkington said being a Frank Sinatra fan he was especially excited to see the musical Blue Eyeswhich tells the story about the life and music of Sinatra, with a Kiwi connection.
Another highlight for Turkington was the performance Show do Cafe whichexplored the social, cultural, and historical impact of coffee, delving into themes of slavery, migration, and hospitality, he said.
For the first time, there will also be a literary festival called HamLit within the festival.
HamLit co-curator and festival publicist Elisabeth Easther said she was amped to kick off the festival and keen to see how HamLit “pans out”.
“I’ll try to see as much as I can – pretty much till my eyes are bleeding.”
The Hamilton Arts Festival will take place from February 21 to March 2.
Most shows will be held at the Hamilton Gardens, but there will be some events in CBD venues including the Meteor, Clarence St Theatre, and Riverlea Theatre.
The festival’s co-director Nicholas Walsh said he’s most looking forward to the “atmosphere of the [Hamilton] Gardens”.
“It really is unmatched as a venue. We have a lot of surprise roving performers on both weekends that are going to be a delight too,” he said.