A scene from Theatre Hawke’s Bay’s production of "Blue Eyes".

Blue Eyes

Playhouse Theatre, cnr Hastings and Alexandra Sts, Hastings

Until November 11, matinee performance Sunday, November 5.

Reviewed by Jesse Smith

“The smoke fades and the lights dim, and we have the place to ourselves…your music still playing quietly in our heads.”

For a Sinatra novice largely unfamiliar with cabaret, Theatre Hawke’s Bay’s production of Blue Eyes was a revelation and a half.

Penned by England-born, New Zealand-bound April Phillips, the script blends music from the iconic star with a tale of aspiration and legacy, wrapped in sweet cabaret.

Kelly Reid, in her directorial debut, navigates this well, giving every spoken phase the space to unfold, allowing Carol Williams - wonderful as ever in the role of Frances, who has begun to discover more about her mother’s past - to convey it beautifully.

It is always a pleasure to see Laura Jeffares grace the stage - this time as the aforementioned mother in her prime, impressing all with her vocal prowess and stage presence - and flanked by Jasmine MacDonald and Segan Lance Cupido as Andy and Jimmy respectively.

Jasmine matches Laura, with an equally stunning voice and a subdued charm reminiscent of Peggy Lee, and every bit as endearing; her rendition of It Was A Very Good Year superbly marked a critical turning point in the show.

Rounding the trio off nicely, Segan did well, bringing sassy charm to his moments up front.

Nice simple staging and lighting accommodates both settings. The band sits in a prominent position just behind the trio. Musical director Justin Lindsay must be given credit for ensuring they both melded as well as they could - neither band member nor singer sounded out of step at any point.

I very much enjoyed this ride. While some may baulk at the band’s sound output, which at points interfered with the singers – even I couldn’t ignore it – I feel their performances and the atmosphere compensate well.

Tickets through i-ticket.








