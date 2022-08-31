Waipā District Council contracts and projects officer Angela Mathiesen at the Cambridge Superloo, one of a number of Cambridge sites recently targeted by vandals. Photo / Supplied

Waipā District Council contracts and projects officer Angela Mathiesen at the Cambridge Superloo, one of a number of Cambridge sites recently targeted by vandals. Photo / Supplied

Since the beginning of July, Waipā has been under attack from graffiti sprayers which is costing ratepayers nearly $1000 a week.

The problem is so bad in Cambridge that Waipā District Council even hired a specialist graffiti removal company to get on top of it.

The Cambridge skate park was hit four times in four weeks and there has been tagging in Milich Place, Halley's Lane, the Cambridge Superloo and the Leamington Domain.

Not only graffiti is a reappearing problem, there has also been ongoing and deliberate damage to community facilities with shower token boxes, soap dispensers and toilet roll units being wrecked across the district.

In the last four months, council staff have also dealt with the clean-up of fires at the Leamington Domain and Victoria Square toilets. During the clean-up, staff found homemade drug equipment.

Incidents have been reported to police but so far, no one has been held accountable.

The council's community services manager, Brad Ward, said the wave of destruction follows a report in March this year which documented increasing vandalism.

Back then, Waipā's public toilets and barbecue areas were targeted, fires were lit and gates aimed at keeping reserves protected were deliberately broken - one only within hours of being installed.

Since March, not much has improved, says Ward.

"In Cambridge, it has got considerably worse. Staff are absolutely fed up with it. These brazen idiots have total disregard for public property.

"Typically they creep around at night because they are too gutless to be seen during the day."

However, he says as of recently the council also has issues in broad daylight. The council already increased security at key spots around the district and closes off some reserves at night to deter boy racers. They also installed speed bumps and bollards. Security fencing and temporary cameras are in place at Cambridge skate park.

Ward wants the community to "step up and speak up".

"Someone always knows something."

Residents who see suspicious activity should safely take photos or videos of people in the act, note vehicle number plates and pass that, along with vehicle descriptions, to local police.

Damage and graffiti should be reported to the council immediately by calling 0800 924 723.