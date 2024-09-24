Native extremophilic microalgae, growing from carbon dioxide and light, in a 1-litre bioreactor. Photo / Scion
A group of scientists is working on a way to create protein from a particular algae and bacterium found in geothermal gases, potentially creating an industry that could be worth $500 million to the Central North Island economy.
Trust group chief executive Mana Newton said they were seeking more than financial outcomes.
“Having geothermal assets in our rohe (region) gives us the opportunity to unlock potential new industries and leverage our existing knowledge to create new jobs and revenue for mana whenua and regional communities.”
In the next step, scientists would build a pilot-scale facility.
More work also needed to be done to determine markets for the biomass, including agriculture, aquaculture, and the potential for human nutrition.
Inghams Enterprises NZ is a partner in the project, bringing its own insights into animal feed.
Scion’s portfolio leader for distributed and circular manufacturing Marc Gaugler said they were looking forward to seeing the technology contribute to regional economic development, create new value from waste and benefit the geothermal sector by helping it decarbonise.
Blair said the project is an example of “visionary” individuals and organisations taking a risk and coming together to incubate an emerging New Zealand-led scientific discovery.
“Many great research ideas struggle to find real-world application, and to bridge the gap between laboratory-scale concept and application at scale. We’re giving this technology the time and support it needs to be shaped for commercial reality.”
The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority advises that geothermal power production produce significantly fewer greenhouse gases than fossil-fuel stations but some carbon dioxide and methane is transported to the surface when the fluid is extracted.
“While amounts vary from field to field and the amount that is released depends on the design of the power station, generally levels are still significantly less than natural gas-fuelled or coal fired power stations,” EECA says on its website.