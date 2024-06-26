NZ Geothermal Association's chief executive, Kennie Tsui.

With a range of events planned for the upcoming week, the Geothermal Industry Co2 workshop on July 4 might be one to look out for as NZ’s Minister for Climate Change Simon Watts will officially open the workshop, and discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead for NZ in our carbon reduction ambitions.

Attendees can also look forward to a first-time participant, Taupō Museum, which is hosting a free hour-long guided Geothermal Art Tour of the region’s public art related to the volcanic heritage, on July 1.

An event for students to look forward to is the Secondary Student Field Trip held with Pathways, on July 1. With leaders like GNS Science and Contact Energy in tow, this event allows geothermal professionals to share their career pathways and why they love their jobs, hoping to inspire them with a career in the industry.

Contact Energy will again be holding a public open day on July 6, giving attendees a behind-the-scenes tour of the Te Mihi power station in Taupō. This event takes a deep dive into where pipes go, and how generator companies turn heat from deep underground into electricity.

For children under the age of 5, Toddler Time at the Taupō Library with a geothermal twist will be on the cards on July 3. Attendees will hear about the Wairakei Geothermal Field, learn about volcanoes, and enjoy a hands-on activity and popcorn.

Since the inaugural Geothermal Week event first launched in 2021, more than 6300 people have attended the events becoming a regular fixture on Taupō's event calendar.

NZ Geothermal Week takes place from July 1 to 6. Visit the NZ Geothermal Week 2024 website for full event details and to register: https://www.taupo.biz/nzgeothermalweek

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

