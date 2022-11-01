The independent panel made 29 recommendations and also came up with a number of questions to adress current challenges in local government. Image / Supplied

The long-awaited review into the Future for Local Government draft report has just been released and includes 29 recommendations on how to revitalise and boost engagement with local government.

With the low voter turnout of the recent local elections in mind, the recommendations include lowering the voting age, making greater use of participatory democracy, and ensuring that all groups in a council area are involved in local governance.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is calling on councils to see this draft report, called He mata whāriki, he matawhānui, as an invitation to think big.

LGNZ president Stuart Crosby says the review was a "once-in-a-generation chance" to move past the two-dimensional way we think about councils.

"Low voter turnout at [October's] election reinforces what's at stake – we must make real change if we want to strengthen local democracy," he says.

LGNZ president Stuart Crosby. Photo / Supplied

The report acknowledges the low engagement in local elections and states: "Engagement in local government is declining, with low levels of voter turnout. Low levels of voter turnout and participation in council processes mean there is a risk that decisions are only representative of part of the population."

To help fix this, the panel recommends central government should make changes to the legislation around voting and council elections.

The recommendations include that all councils should adopt the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system for council elections, lowering the voting age in local body elections to the age of 16 and extending the local electoral term to four years.

Another recommendation is that central and local government should increase the salary of elected members to recognise the "increasing complexity of the role" and to "enable a more diverse range of people to consider standing for election".

The review is undertaken by an independent panel set up by Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta in April last year.

The independent panel has been set up by Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The panel consists of previous Ministry of Social Development and Department of Internal Affairs chief executive Brendan Boyle, Kāinga Ora board member and former Auckland deputy mayor Penny Hulse, former Auckland Council senior manager Gael Surgenor, and Te Onewa Consultants director Antoine Coffin.

The chairman of the review panel, previous Waimakariri District Council chief executive Jim Palmer, says local government plays "a vital role" in contributing to community wellbeing because it is "the level of government closest to communities".

"Local government is essential to supporting the future of communities and has the potential to help enable democracy," Palmer states in the report.

The report notes councils are under significant pressure.

Palmer says: "The world we live in is vastly different to 30 years ago when the current system was last overhauled.

"There is significant potential within the local government system and by revitalising it, we can support and enable it to better address 21st-century challenges and deliver on community needs," he says.

Future for Local Government panel chairman Jim Palmer. Photo / Supplied

The panel has identified five key shifts that are needed to make change. They are: a strengthened local democracy, authentic relationships with hapu/iwi and Māori, a focus on wellbeing, genuine partnership between central and local government and more-equitable funding.

Further recommendations include developing a "mandatory professional development and support programme" for elected members and retaining Māori wards while also looking at additional options that "provide for a Tiriti-based partnership" at the council table.

LGNZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene says the draft review left plenty of room for councils to help design a more modern and community-focused system.

"The draft report is an opportunity to think about how we can create a modern style of participatory local democracy, tailored to the needs of the different places we serve, and resilient enough to face up to the challenges of tomorrow," she says.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene. Photo / Mark Tantrum

Mahuta says the Government acknowledged the work of the panel.

"The ... review is very much the construct of local authorities themselves ... The sector has been clear about the changes needed to better provide for local communities. The review was established at the sector's request to examine these [changes]," Mahuta says.

"Local democracy is critical for our society, and it is my expectation that the panel will engage with and consider the views of as many New Zealanders as possible. I encourage everyone to have their say," she says.

Submissions are open, also to the public, until February 28 and will help shape the final report due to be delivered in June.

You can read the whole draft report and recommendations on the future for local government website.