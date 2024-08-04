Katie Trigg is announced as the winner of the 2024 Lexus Song Quest at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington on Saturday night. Photo / Hagen Hopkins
A young woman who grew up in the small village of Ngāhinapōuri with a dream of becoming a professional opera singer has taken a major step towards that goal by winning the 2024 Lexus Song Quest.
Katie Trigg is a mezzo-soprano, just like the 1965 winner, a young Dame Kiri Te Kanawa who was present on Saturday night representing her foundation which supports the event. Te Kanawa developed into a soprano and became New Zealand’s most celebrated opera star, enjoying a stellar and long international career until her retirement in 2017.
The 2024 Lexus Song Quest, in association with the Kiri Te Kanawa Foundation, is Aotearoa’s most prestigious opera competition.
The awards were announced on stage on Saturday, August 3, in front of a crowd of over 1200 people at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre following performances by the five grand finalsists.
“Effective communication is key, but in today’s world, intelligence, a business mindset, and determination are also crucial for managing a future as a professional singer.”
Runner-up Manase Latu has won an immediate cash prize of $20,000 and Austin Haynes, who secured third place, won a $15,000 cash prize. The other two finalists Tayla Alexander and Andrew Morgan-King have each received a cash prize of $3500.
Andrew Davis, vice-president of Lexus New Zealand, says the Song Quest is a spectacular evening and widely considered to be one of the most exciting nights on Aotearoa’s classical calendar.
“Once again, it was an extraordinary evening of New Zealand’s finest operatic talent.
“We wish all the winners all the best with their future endeavours.
”We know that the Lexus Song Quest is a proven springboard as it has led to many extremely successful operatic careers, including the great Dame Kiri Te Kanawa herself, who was the 1965 winner.
“We have been extremely proud to be associated with these awards since 2005. The Lexus brand is all about experiencing the amazing – and we certainly did experience amazing performances at the Lexus Song Quest.”
Reflecting on the importance of the Quest and her deep personal connection to it, Te Kanawa said: “I won it in 1965 and like so many others, it gave my career a huge push.
“From the very start it proved to be the gold standard – the setting in which the stars of tomorrow would shine brightly and brilliantly and tonight, Katie, and indeed all of the finalists, did just that. I am excited to follow your journeys.”