Trigg has walked away with a life-changing immediate cash prize of $50,000 for professional development purposes.

International head judge, Grammy Award-winning lyric coloratura soprano Sumi Jo, said she has been very impressed with the high standard of all five finalists.

2024 Lexus Song Quest Grand Final winner Katie Trigg amongst operatic greatness, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa and international head judge Sumi Jo. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

“Choosing a top five from such a skilled group of semifinalists has been incredibly challenging,” she said.

“Beyond having a beautiful voice with impeccable tone, technique, and musicality, it’s essential to possess star quality and charisma that immediately captivates the audience.

“Effective communication is key, but in today’s world, intelligence, a business mindset, and determination are also crucial for managing a future as a professional singer.”

Runner-up Manase Latu has won an immediate cash prize of $20,000 and Austin Haynes, who secured third place, won a $15,000 cash prize. The other two finalists Tayla Alexander and Andrew Morgan-King have each received a cash prize of $3500.

Lexus Song Quest winner Katie Trigg with runner-up Manase Latu, left, and third placed Austin Haynes. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Andrew Davis, vice-president of Lexus New Zealand, says the Song Quest is a spectacular evening and widely considered to be one of the most exciting nights on Aotearoa’s classical calendar.

“Once again, it was an extraordinary evening of New Zealand’s finest operatic talent.

“We wish all the winners all the best with their future endeavours.

Katie Trigg takes her bow after her 2024 Lexus Song Quest winning performance. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

”We know that the Lexus Song Quest is a proven springboard as it has led to many extremely successful operatic careers, including the great Dame Kiri Te Kanawa herself, who was the 1965 winner.

“We have been extremely proud to be associated with these awards since 2005. The Lexus brand is all about experiencing the amazing – and we certainly did experience amazing performances at the Lexus Song Quest.”

Reflecting on the importance of the Quest and her deep personal connection to it, Te Kanawa said: “I won it in 1965 and like so many others, it gave my career a huge push.

“From the very start it proved to be the gold standard – the setting in which the stars of tomorrow would shine brightly and brilliantly and tonight, Katie, and indeed all of the finalists, did just that. I am excited to follow your journeys.”