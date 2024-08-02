International head judge Sumi Jo (centre left) with finalists (from left): Austin Haynes, Manase Latu, Katie Trigg, Morgan-Andrew King and Tayla Alexander. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Trigg and the other grand finalists, Austin Haynes, Manase Latu, Morgan-Andrew King and Tayla Alexander, will perform for international head judge Sumi Jo this Saturday at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre, accompanied by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

As well as cash prizes of $50,000 for professional development purposes for the winner, $20,000 for the runner-up, $15,000 for third and $3500 for the remaining two grand finalists, Lexus Song Quest success sets the singers on a path to a professional career.

A young Katie Trigg sings Part of my Worl' from the Little Mermaid, accompanied by her singing teacher Angela Petrus. Photo / Cathy Asplin

Trigg started taking singing lessons with Angela Petris at the age of 8 — shortly after seeing a movie that featured a busker and she decided she wanted to be the same.

“I liked singing and I liked money, so I convinced my mum to let me busk while she was at the supermarket,” Trigg said.

“I made $30 in half an hour.”

Trigg started entering singing competitions and doing well, so she set her heart on a professional career.

Katie Trigg performing the national anthem at Te Awamutu College in Year 9. Photo / Dean Taylor

Success kept coming and after high school the mezzo-soprano took the next step and enrolled at the University of Waikato, where she was a Sir Edmund Hillary Scholar, graduating last year with her Bachelor of Music degree with first-class honours.

In 2021 she was a Dame Malvina Major Foundation Studio Artist with New Zealand Opera.

Trigg said it has been wonderful to be coached by some of New Zealand’s finest teachers and work alongside other great performers.

Katie Trigg working with New Zealand tenor Simon O’Neill ONZM. Photo / John Wansbrough

While in the US, she featured as a soloist for the Curtis Symphony Orchestra, Opera Philadelphia’s Festival O23, and Wolf Trap Opera. In March this year she made her role debut as Anna I in Kurt Weill’s Seven Deadly Sins with Curtis Opera Theatre.

Trigg’s awards include the Sir Edmund Hillary Scholarship, Dame Sister Mary Leo Scholarship, Sue and Guy Haddleton Emerging Artist Award, Dame Malvina Major Foundation Arts Excellence Award, and the Kiwi Music Scholarship to assist with her studies overseas.

