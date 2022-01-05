Four Waikato players picked for 2022 National Youth Band

Four members of Hamilton City Brass picked for the 2022 National Youth Band are (from left): Simon Winship, Walter Hughes, Leighton Ginever and Nat Garcia Gil. Photo / Supplied

Four Waikato musicians who are members of Hamilton City Brass have been selected for the 2022 National Youth Band that will play in Wellington later this month.

Before they go their considerable talent can be heard in a small City Brass concert in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the challenges of last year's lockdowns, young brass players from across the country, auditioned for the 2022 National Youth Band. The four Waikato musicians selected are Simon Winship, Nat Garcia Gil, Leighton Ginever and Walter Hughes.

From January 16 to 23 the youth band, comprising New Zealand's best under 23-years brass and percussion musicians, will convene in Wellington, under the directorship of Alan Spence and Tyme Marsters.

With three days of intensive rehearsals from a team of top brass tutors from across the country, the youth band will present a series of indoor and outdoor concerts in Wellington to showcase the ability of these young stars, as well as guest soloist, Anthony Smith, the principal cornet of Woolston Brass, one of New Zealand's top brass bands.

Simon Winship, who plays baritone for Hamilton City Brass, was selected on second baritone. Outside of music, Simon will start a Masters of Science in Honey Chemistry at the University of Waikato. This will be his fourth youth band and he is looking forward to seeing friends and playing at the top level of brass banding in NZ.

From a musical family, Walter Hughes plays euphonium for Hamilton City Brass and was selected as second euphonium for the Youth Band. Walter is New Zealand's current Junior euphonium champion.

This is his second youth band and he is excited to meet new people and practise the challenging music with the band. Next year, he will be in Year 12 at Fraser High School in Hamilton.

The 2022 National Youth Band will be Leighton Ginever's first time at this national level. Living in Morrinsville and playing Eb Bass in Hamilton City Brass, Leighton is the national junior bass champion. He says playing in this band will challenge him, allow him to experience new music and meet new people.

Next year, he will begin a Bachelor of Music, double majoring in composition and mathematics at the University of Waikato.

Principal percussionist of Hamilton City Brass, Nat Garcia Gil makes their debut in next year's youth band. They are eager to expand their skills as a percussionist and make new friends. As well as auditioning for the Royal New Zealand Navy Band, they will be undertaking a Bachelor of Science, double majoring in ecology and biodiversity and statistics at the University of Waikato.

To raise funds for these four players heading to Wellington, they will be hosting a small concert featuring a variety of solos and ensembles, showcasing their considerable talent. Other members of Hamilton City Brass will also feature. All welcome to support these musicians and enjoy an afternoon of excellent music.

The Details

What: Hamilton City Brass concert

When: Saturday January 8, 2pm

Where: Hamilton City Brass Bandroom, 245 Clyde Street, Hamilton East

Tickets: Entry by donation. Vaccine passes required.