It is characterised by medical problems, including cardiovascular disease, developmental delays and learning disabilities.

These often occur side by side with striking verbal abilities, highly social personalities and an affinity for music.

The New Zealand Williams Syndrome Association says WS affects 1 in 10,000 people worldwide – an estimated 200 people in New Zealand – and is known to occur equally in males and females in every culture.

Working it out as they go along: The flatties (from left) Conor, Henry, Jesse and Mitch . Photo / TVNZ

Stilwell describes it as a genetic disorder, saying he is blessed to have avoided some of the symptoms others with the syndrome have.

“I don’t have the other things that other people do so I’m very blessed to still be here.”

While embracing TV stardom and building his own brand of clothing and music, Stilwell remains committed to the job he has held for more than four years.

He delivers the Valley Profile community newspaper in Ngatea. His life experiences are captured online and shared with about 40,000 TikTok users.

“I wanted to start my own business, so I thought maybe make some clothes and some branding for it and it’s gone really good,” he said of his new venture.

He also had charity in mind, with $1 donated to the New Zealand Williams Syndrome Association from every t-shirt sold.

“We have run out of hats, so we are going to get some more.”

Henry has launched his own Lil Henry clothing label.

Stilwell grew up in Ngatea, where he lives with his parents.

The opportunity to appear on Four Go Flatting came about after he missed an appearance on the television show Down for Love due to Covid-19.

“I was meant to date someone with Down Syndrome but since Covid hit, I couldn’t do it because she got Covid at the time that I was supposed to do it.

“So, then I got offered to do the Four Go Flatting show.”

Stilwell had a girlfriend during the series.

“Me and her broke up last year at Christmas time,” he said.

He said he keeps in touch with Four Go Flatting castmates Conor, Mitch and Jesse.

“Mitch is living in a flat and still doing the mowing that he does, I don’t know about Jesse or Conor.”