The Southern Interchange on SH1 where work continues ahead of the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway opening mid-year. Photo / Waka Kotahi

State Highway 1 night-time traffic will be detoured at Tamahere in the first two weeks of May as work continues on the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway.

May 1 to 6: SH1-Tamahere, full closure north and south between SH26-Hillcrest roundabout to SH21-Tamahere interchange, from 7pm-6am.

Detours from the north are via SH26 and SH1B to Cambridge, and from the south are SH21 and SH3. Local property access will be maintained at all times.

May 8 to 13: Tamahere south-bound closure, times and detours as above.

The closures are needed for pavement construction and line marking leading up to the mid-year project completion and are likely to be the last detours required.

The May works will see traffic split from the current shared Cambridge Road Bridge and running on the final layout.

Local property access will be maintained past the detour cordons, including to Newell Road from the north and SH21-Airport Road from the south. All through traffic will be detoured off SH1 at the Hillcrest SH26 roundabout and the SH21 interchange.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the closures are subject to weather and any Covid-resourcing issues.

Any date changes will be posted on the expressway Facebook page, www.facebook.com/waikatoexpressway

Waka Kotahi also reminds drivers that SH1B east of Hamilton (Puketaha) is closed at the southern end of Telephone Road, with detours to prevent ongoing damage to the level crossing. The detour is via Holland Road, Waverley Road and Seddon Road.