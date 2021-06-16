Fieldays 2021 set to be the biggest in the event's history

The Fieldays 2021 site at Mystery Creek near Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

The gates to the 53rd Fieldays just opened today after the event had to take a Covid break last year.

Fieldays online last year was a success, but this year's physical Fieldays event is expected to be the biggest yet. With four days filled with more than 1000 exhibitors, the latest innovations, free health check-ups, advice on agricultural careers and education, competitions, and lots of food and beverage options, there is plenty to do and see.

New Zealand National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation says it is a privilege to be able to come together and reconnect while many countries are still facing Covid-19 restrictions.

"After the challenging year-and-a-half we have had facing the effects of Covid-19, it will be fantastic for our exhibitors to generate cashflow and grow their business at Fieldays. In turn, this, will boost the earnings of the primary sector."

On the back of last year's success, Fieldays Online is also part of this year's event.

"While it's exciting to be bringing people together again, those who can't make it on site don't need to miss out on the Fieldays action. So, if you can't join us in person, catch us virtually where we'll be livestreaming topical content and you can browse through the latest products and services from your favourite exhibitors," Nation says.

Crowds were gathering at the last physical Fieldays event in 2019. Photo / Supplied

The return of the physical Fieldays event is also a promising sign for companies in the events industry. Coast Group, a family of companies specialised in exhibition creation and events, enlist 70 staff from their 200-strong team to bring the small Fieldays city to life with the help of many other contractors.

Their services at Fieldays range from marquee and stand designs, to setting up lighting and power generators.

Coast Group group director Sheldon Midgley says: "For people in the events industry, Fieldays is a pivotal event in our calendars every year. As the largest agricultural event, there are lots of exhibitors that use our services. Our team is always extraordinarily busy at this time of year and whilst it's hard work, we reap the rewards seeing so many of our clients showcasing their brand, having fun, and reconnecting."

Family-owned business and long-term exhibitor Power Farming from Morrinsville is also excited to be back. The company is New Zealand's leading importer and distributor of tractors and agricultural machinery.

Power Farming company director Brett Maber says: "It's a great local event, and we like to support local because we are local. What's rewarding about exhibiting at Fieldays is seeing our presence alongside other incredible, well-established brands in the agriculture sector."