Fieldays 2021 programme showcases all sides of rural lifestyle

Fieldays 2019 has drawn 128,747 visitors to the event. Photo / Supplied

Fieldays, the largest agricultural event in the southern hemisphere, is back on track this year and has something for everyone in store.

After being held online for the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 Fieldays will be held on the 114-hectare site at Mystery Creek, 10 minutes from Hamilton again. Last year's Fieldays Online event had 90,455 total visitors and viewership from more than 75 different countries.

From June 16 to 19, over 1000 exhibitors cover all facets of a rural lifestyle categorised in an Agribusiness and Agri-Machinery Precinct, as well as a Motor Vehicle, Dairy, Rural Living, and Heavy Equipment Precinct.

Some exhibitors have attended for more than 50 years, like Quinn Engineering. Managing director Alex Quinn has been attending and exhibiting since his father, Eddie Quinn, attended as an exhibitor in 1970.

Visitors who have attended just as long may remember Eddie Quinn inventing the tractor attachment Baleboy, which won one of the earlier Innovation Awards at Fieldays.

Quinn Baleboys holding their Fieldays awards in 1981. Photo / Supplied

Alex says: "Fieldays is business as usual for the staff at Quinn and having missed direct contact with our clients and dealers last year, it will be nice to get back to the basics and meet up again."

The Agri-Machinery and Heavy Equipment precincts will offer a range of market-leading and new products in cattle management, fencing, forklifts, excavators, and tractors.

In the Dairy Precinct visitors will find products from trusty old favourites for milk cooling systems, to some of the latest systems in the market, side by side with innovative water filtration systems and effluent management systems.

Hunters, fishermen or adventurers looking for some durable gear find lots of options in the Rural Living Precinct.

One of the new exhibitors this year is Morrinsville-based tiny home provider Amazing Spaces who launched in November last year.

Business development and sales manager Gareth Davidson and owner Michael Goodall grew up in the Waikato and have been attending Fieldays as visitors for as long as they can remember.

Morrinsville company Amazing Spaces builds tiny houses and will exhibit at Fieldays for the first time. Photo / Supplied

Gareth says: "Our tiny homes are the largest on the market in terms of length and height, meaning that you still get a full-sized kitchen, bathroom, and lounge – so it's essentially a normal living space on a smaller footprint."

The Health and Wellbeing Hub offers a new perspective on rural health. Fieldays combines their globally recognised event with the importance of health and wellbeing with the help of the incredible team of health and wellness organisations at the hub.

In 2019, 128,747 people visited Fieldays, generating $549 million in sales revenue for New Zealand businesses.

For tickets to this year's Fieldays visit fieldays.co.nz.

The Details

What: Fieldays

When: June 16 to 19

Where: Mystery Creek Event Centre, 125 Mystery Creek Rd

Tickets: fieldays.co.nz