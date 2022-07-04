Original members Ben Collier and Dave Parker are joined by Dave's golden-voiced son Jay P. Photo / Supplied

Revered Auckland Ukulele trio The Nukes play in Hamilton on Friday as they return to stages around New Zealand and Australia armed with their new album Homespun.

A Nukes concert experience is always engaging, fun and uplifting, so expect family-friendly entertainment with their trademark brand of humour, as well as top-flight musicianship, three-part harmonies and great songs.

For more than 15 years, this unlikely band of musical miscreants has traipsed around Australasia, bringing joy and harmony to all they encounter. And now they're back on the road, so it's time for audiences old and new to check out what the band have been cooking up over the last year or two.

Original members Ben 'Country-Boy' Collier (Goldenhorse) and Dave 'Fingers of Fire' Parker (Rhythm Cage/Parker Project) will be joined by none other than Dave's golden-voiced son Jay P, adding a real family flavour to this trio.

Trips out of Auckland for the band have been very rare over the past two years, making this tour very special- so book now.

The Nukes have appeared at WOMAD NZ, SPLORE, Auckland and Canterbury Folk Festivals, Oamaru Heritage Festival, New Plymouth Festival Of Light, Wanaka Festival Of Colour, Coastella Festival, The Taranaki, Southland and Hawkes Bay Arts Festivals, Bluff Oyster Festival, and a successful nationwide Arts On Tour NZ March 2017. They have also toured extensively in Australia.



The tour is supported by the NZ Music Commission's (via MCH) Aotearoa Touring Programme.

The Details

What: Nukes Ukulele Trio Homespun Tour

When: Friday July 8, 7:30pm-10pm

Where: The Meteor Theatre, 1 Victoria Street, Hamilton

Tickets: www.thenukes.co.nz