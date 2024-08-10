They will be joined by Cold Chisel, Icehouse and Bic Runga.

Alexakis says he is familiar with New Zealand and Australian music.

“I grew up with a lot of music from New Zealand; I grew up with the Finns, Crowded House, also Cold Chisel.”

Everclear frontman Art Alexakis.

He says Everclear has toured New Zealand many times, playing the main centres.

The Summer Concert Tour will take them to Gibbston Valley in Otago, Taupō, and the Coromandel.

Something he’s looking forward to, is getting another perspective, outside the main centres.

“We have been to New Zealand six times, usually around Auckland Wellington and Christchurch, but never anywhere else, so when I saw these shows were outside the big cities, I was excited.

“I want to see more of the country, it’s going to be cool.”

Everclear were among leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the 90s, yet Alexakis, 62, founder, vocalist and guitarist makes it clear he has no plans to slow down.

Since forming in 1992, the band has enjoyed a lengthy career, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified gold or platinum, selling more than 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 singles on mainstream rock, alternative, and adult top 40 radio, including tracks Santa Monica, Father of Mine, I Will Buy You A New Life, Wonderful and Everything To Everyone.

Everclear frontman Art Alexakis speaking from Pasadena.

In addition to his thousands of Everclear performances over the band’s career, (they still play 100 shows a year) Alexakis created and runs the annual Summerland Tour, which features a package of 90s alt-rock bands.

He has worked in other areas of the music industry, as an A&R representative, hosted a weekly radio show, starred in film and television, and been active in politics.

“I’ve always felt like, living in a democracy, we have certain rights and privileges; I have always been politically motivated.

“The Government is not something that is bad, it protects us from bullies.”

He says he used his troubled formative years as a “motor” to continue moving forward.

“I’ve just been driven ever since I was a little boy, I grew up rough.”

His mother left his abusive father, “I got beat up a lot, I got involved in drugs, a lot of bad things happened,” he says.

“I got really badly beat up and abused when I was 8 and my brother died when I was 12.

“My mum taught me a lot of tenacity and I used a lot of those things as a motor; I have been clean and sober for 35 years.

“My personality is if you hit me, I hit back.”

He also lists ‘life coach’ on his CV.

“I’ve been very focused on being of service to people, and making music, and every aspect of that, from producing, recording, working for record labels and managing people.

In 2016, Alexakis was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) and learned that he had likely been living with the disease for nearly 20 years.

“It’s been both a blessing and a curse, it’s made life harder, but at the same time, it makes me try harder,” he says.

“He says there is no strict set list at Everclear shows.

“We usually have a pretty loose set list; we play our favourites, if people hit us up on social media we will play it.

“We’re stoked to be joining a lineup of such legendary acts. It’s been seven years since we’ve been to New Zealand, and we couldn’t be more excited to get back and connect with our Kiwi fans and to be included in this awesome festival.”



