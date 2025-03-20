The Chiefs Manawa will take on the Blues in round four of Super Rugby Aupiki. Tickets online via chiefs.flicket.co.nz.

● Haka Māori Cultural Experience, March 23, 10.30am at Hamilton Gardens

Experience authentic Māori arts and culture. The event includes Māori art and cultural workshops, guided cultural walks, waka and e-bike tours, kapa haka performances, tā moko (tattooing), taonga puoro (musical instruments) and karetao (puppetry). Free event.

● Gourmet in the Gardens, March 23 and 30, 4pm at Rhododendron Lawn, Hamilton Gardens

Come along with the whole family and listen to the local live music while dining from the line-up of local food trucks. Bring your picnic blankets and chairs. Free entry.

● New Zealand Secondary School Rowing Championships – Maadi Regatta, March 24-29 at Lake Karāpiro

The Maadi Regatta is the national championships for school rowing in New Zealand. Run by the NZSSRA and Rowing New Zealand, it is New Zealand’s largest rowing regatta, alternating annually between Lake Karāpiro in Cambridge and Lake Ruataniwha in Twizel.

● Beach Hop 2025, March 26-30, in Waihi, Pauanui, Onemana and Whangamatā

The annual automotive and rock’n’roll festival is revving up in the Coromandel again. The programme includes stops in Waihī, Pauanui and Onemana before the main event in Whangamatā. Free entry.

● James and the Giant Peach, March 26-April 5 at Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton

Hamilton Playbox Theatre will perform the much-loved, classic story by Roald Dahl, which follows the amazing adventure of James Henry Trotter. Tickets online via iticket.

● The Great NZ Muster, March 29, 10am in Te Kūiti

The iconic event including the running of the sheep and the NZ Shearing Championships is back. Free event.

● Relay for Life, March 30, 9am at University of Waikato, Knighton Rd, Hamilton

The annual fundraiser for the Cancer Society, in which teams keep a baton on the track for 12 hours, will take place at the university sports fields this year. There will be live entertainment, food trucks and family activities. More information at relayforlife.org.nz/o/2025-hamilton-relay.