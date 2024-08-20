Athlete leaders influence the community and policymakers on issues of concern to the intellectual disability community.

They have the confidence and skills to respond positively and proactively to issues important to the intellectual disability community.

At the graduation, Rāwiri Hawker, Richard Langford, Katie McMillan, Tom Morland, Jack Rowe and Yarndley spoke about what being an athlete leader meant to them and their journeys.

Yarndley, a 12-year Special Olympics Te Awamutu member, is the sixth Te Awamutu graduate in the past nine years after Stacey Parker, Portia Johnson, Matthew Smith, Tegan Crotty and Jarrod Gilbert.

“Through the athlete leadership programme, I have identified what I like doing, which is talking, and also my leadership skills, which I have used at trainings, helping Shelley [Blair] our swim coach take swim sessions and follow a training plan,” Yarndley said.

“I also like helping my teammates if they are unsure about some things. With my leadership and swimming skills, I would like to one day be able to teach people to swim through encouragement of giving it a go.

“My goal is to spread the word about Special Olympics, speak to relevant community organisations and go to schools to talk to people about the benefits of becoming a member, one of them is a sense of belonging, there is also comradery, the social aspect, being physical and being supported emotionally.”

Ella Yarndley (second from right) was one of six 2024 Special Olympics New Zealand Athlete Leadership Programme graduates. Photo / Special Olympics New Zealand

Yarndley said she had achieved a lot during her time with the club and there was still more to come.

“Thanks to my parents and family for their support and patience and also my coaches who have extended me physically to be where I am now and what I can achieve in the future with my swimming and my leadership.”

A Special Olympics New Zealand Facebook post says they are all excited to see the participants in action as leaders in the Special Olympics community.

“It has been such a thrill to see these six incredible individuals develop into outstanding leaders over the past year and it’s an honour to celebrate this wonderful achievement with them all.”

