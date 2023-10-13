Special Olympics Te Awamutu representatives Katie Townsend (left) and Ella Yarndley at the 2022 Special Olympics National Summer Games at Hamilton's Waterworld. Photo / Special Olympics New Zealand

Special Olympics Te Awamutu will host 126 swimmers from 13 clubs around the country at their annual swim meet at the Livingstone Aquatic Centre on October 15.

This will be Special Olympics Te Awamutu’s biggest swim meet since Covid, with teams entered from Hawke’s Bay, Waikato, Thames Valley, Howick-Pakuranga, Taupō, Auckland, Papakura, Tauranga, Te Awamutu, Waitākere, Counties Manukau, Manawatū and Rotorua.

Founded in 2008, Special Olympics Te Awamutu had its first swim team in 2009 and started holding these ribbon day events a few years later.

“A ribbon day helps with new swimmers coming in and learning what it’s all about,” Te Awamutu Special Olympics swimming head coach and Enrich+ service manager Shelley Blair says.

“We’ve got nationals in Christchurch in 2025. Next year we will be holding a T2, which is a two-day event in the lead-up to nationals.”

The 2023 meet will see 21 Te Awamutu swimmers involved, with two competing in their first event.

Blair says that of the three swimmers involved in their first swimming team in 2009, two are still in the squad.

“We have so many people coming. On top of the 126 are the coaches and the support, as well as the whānau that come and watch. It’s going to be a little bit jam-packed but I encourage anybody to come down and have a look,” Blair says.

“I think it’s a fitting way to end the year. We start up again in March next year and look forward to a whole lot of competition. There’s a lot more events next year.”

Blair says that they are looking for volunteers to help with timekeeping and running results.

“I just encourage anybody who wants to have a bit of fun and watch a lot of competition, we’d love to have them.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Blair via shelley.blair@enrichplus.org.nz or on 027 440 0294. If you would like to watch, the free event will run from 10.30am to 3pm.

