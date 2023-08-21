Hamilton East Labour MP Jamie Strange (centre) with fellow outgoing MP Paul Eagle (Rongotai) and outgoing list MP based in Kaipara ki Mahurangi, Marja Lubeck, on Tuesday when all three delivered their valedictory statements. Photo / Tāmati Coffey

Labour MP for Hamilton East Jamie Strange is taking stock of his time in Parliament as he officially signs off from duty.

Strange announced his retirement from politics in December, saying he wanted to spend more time with his four children; Jack, Brooklyn, Chloe, and Charlotte, and to support his wife Angela who is a Waikato Regional councillor.

In his valedictory speech on Tuesday, Strange said his main goal as an MP for Hamilton was to attract Government investment into the city and the Waikato region.

“I think I achieved this ... There have been a number of significant projects that this Government has invested in, and these projects are absolutely vital for the Hamilton community.”

The Waikato Herald caught up with Strange after his speech to find out what he was most proud of.

“I always saw myself as a voice and strong advocate for Hamilton and the Waikato Region. In terms of attracting funding, I think we got the majority of what we asked for. I am really proud of the Waikato Regional Theatre, the Ruakura Superhub, the K’aute Pasifika Village, the Te Huia passenger rail service, and the completion of the Te Awa Cycleway.”

Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange, Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate and Waikato District mayor Jacqui Church at the opening of the K'aute Pasifika Village in Hamilton in January.

In his speech, Strange also asked how the success of an MP is measured.

“Is it longevity? Is it impact? Is it favourability ratings? I’d like to suggest that we ask those closest to us. We ask our partners, we ask our children, we ask our key local leaders. They’ll give us an honest answer of our performance,” Strange said.

Talking to the Waikato Herald, Strange said: “I think my family is proud of me. They made a sacrifice... and my son Brooklyn just told me that he did a school presentation about me. As for local leaders, they appreciated my advocacy and me attending events. For them, it was about turning up and engaging.

“Based on that, I feel like I have been successful.”

Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange with Chloe and Brooklyn, two of his four children, and his wife Angela. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Strange’s journey to Parliament began in 2014 when he stood in the Taupō electorate. He was first elected as a Hamilton-based List MP in 2017 before becoming the Hamilton East MP in 2020, winning the seat with a 2973 margin over National MP David Bennett.

In his speech, Strange gave a special shout-out to Bennett, who is also leaving Parliament at this election and due to give his valedictory statement on Wednesday.

“I have huge respect for you [David] and the work that you’ve done in Hamilton since 2005 as a Member of Parliament. I’m confident you’ve knocked on more doors than any other MP in the history of this House,” Strange said.

“I know that because when I used to knock on doors, people would say, ‘Oh yeah, David was here last week. I’ve been waiting for you to pop by.’

Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange with his son Brooklyn and Hamilton-based list MP David Bennett at a planting day at Donny Park. Photo / Jamie Strange MP

“I’d also like to acknowledge the work you did on the expressway. That, I know, will be one of your legacies and it’s significant in terms of the Hamilton to Auckland corridor and the growth in our region.”

Prior to becoming involved in politics, Strange used to be a music teacher at Berkley Middle School, he was a youth pastor and also stood unsuccessfully for the Hamilton City Council in 2013.

When asked what he is doing next, Strange said he was still keeping an “open mind”.

“I was elected as a Wel Energy Trustee, so that is definitely going to be a part of it, but I am still looking around... I picked up some skills during my time as an MP that I would like to use.”