The Fieldays ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by the societys president, James Allen, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien OConnor, and the cutting by Tumuaki o te Kiingitanga Hone Thompson. Photo / Stephen Barker / Barker Photography

The irony of a wet and windy start to the first summer Fieldays was not lost on the crowds who made their annual trip to Mystery Creek on Wednesday.

Acting as a reminder that Fieldays, traditionally a winter event, was not immune to the weather regardless of the summer dates.

The event was officially opened with a pōwhiri and the rising of flags, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the society’s president, James Allen, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor, and the cut by Tumuaki o te Kingitanga Hone Thompson.

With punters braving the forecasted torrential rain and tornadoes to explore the site and the 1000 exhibitors ready to show off their products and services, the sight of people out and moving around was a welcome sight.

The early reports from some valued exhibiting customers are that the calibre and level of enquires have been strong from serious customers and outstripped previous opening days.

The flag is raised on the first summer Fieldays - although the weather was somewhat wet and windy. Photo / Stephen Barker / Barker Photography

“We all know we’ve had a few headwinds; changes keep coming and we are all grappling with the new normal. Fieldays has not been unaffected by the effects of Covid 19 either”, says New Zealand National Fieldays Society Peter Nation.

“We’ve had just under 17,000 visitors through the gate, which is a bit softer than previous years, but not unexpected due to the weather across the North Island,” said Nation.

The decision to move from June to November was not made lightly. “The rural sector is really facing a lot of challenges at the moment,” says Nation. “We have navigated not only the seasonal nature of the primary industries in New Zealand but also navigating other major events.”

It is still unmistakeably evident that Fieldays is the place for the industries’ hard discussions. “We have got to talk, and this is one of the places where that can be done,” says Peter. From business networking, central and local government, family catch-ups, meetings or reconnecting with business professionals or making new relationships Fieldays it the place to do it.”

Addressing some of the key challenges was Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. She joined the primary leaders’ luncheon, with Minister for Agriculture, Damien O’Connor, launching the Centre for Climate Action on Agricultural Emissions.

As part of the 2022 budget, the announcement discussed the government’s plan on reducing agriculture emissions through research and development, including a substantial new public-private 50:50 joint venture.

The three-phase project described investments into biotech to develop methane-inhibiting capsules to deliver at least a 70 per cent reduction in methane, supporting our sheep farmers to reduce emissions by increasing the supply of low methane rams through genetic selection, introducing more low methane traits into the national sheep flock and thirdly investing in greenhouse gas measurement equipment and infrastructure.

With the weather set to improve for the remainder of the event, organisers are looking forward to three more days of agricultural trade, entertainment and innovations.

“From here on in, we should expect strong numbers from around the regions, reflecting our importance as a nationally and globally significant event,” says Nation.

Fieldays 2022 takes place in Mystery Creek, Hamilton from November 30 to December 3. Download the app (Google and Apple) and plan your visit, use the interactive map, pin your car and look for useful things like your favourite exhibitors, water stations and food courts.

For more information head to www.fieldays.co.nz.



